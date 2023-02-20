Another earthquake strikes Turkey-Syria border region

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck the Turkey-Syria border region at a depth of 7.7km, the Istanbul-based Kandilli Observatory said.

Turkey’s disaster management agency, AFAD, said the earthquake was centred on the town of Defne, in Hatay province.

It comes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake and aftershocks that hit Turkey two weeks ago, which killed nearly 45,000 people in southern Turkey and north-west Syria.

Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and Turkish authorities have recorded more than 6,000 aftershocks since.

Sergen Ant, who lives in the nearby city of Adana in southern Turkey, told The National that locals were terrified by the new earthquake.

"I want to say that I am OK but psychologically we are not OK," said Mr Ant, who has been volunteering to help those affected by the earthquakes for the past two weeks with the local branch of the Rotary Club.

"We had started to normalise but everyone is so terrified right now."

Monday night's earthquake is believed to have originated close to Antakya, the Turkish city that was levelled after the quake two weeks ago. It was also felt in Syria, Egypt, Israel and Lebanon.

The disaster management agency said on Twitter another 5.8-magnitude tremor followed three minutes later and its epicentre was Samandag district in Hatay.

Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on Twitter urged people to stay away from damaged buildings and to follow officials' warnings.

Abdelmueen, a twice-displaced Syrian from Hama, managed to flee his home as the latest earthquake hit.

He is currently hosting four families after they became homeless on February 6.

“We’re on the street — it’s a strong one. There’s material damage so far. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” he told The National.

The tremor has sparked fear of yet more deaths and caused more trauma to those who lived through the first earthquake.

The Syrian American Medical Association (SAMS) said a boy aged 7 arrived at one of their facilities in north-western Syria after the tremor.

His heart had stopped “due to fear”, one SAMS official said.

The boy was resuscitated and transferred to another facility for further treatment.

In Beirut, some residents rushed out on to the street after the latest tremor.

“Oh my god, the bottles are shaking,” said one shopkeeper as his produce vibrated on the shelves.