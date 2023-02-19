Turkey hosts Blinken for tour of earthquake damage and bilateral talks

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Turkey on Sunday for a tour of the damage from this month's earthquake, where he will also hold official talks with officials from Ankara.

Mr Blinken said he was "profoundly saddened" to witness the wreckage of the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 46,000 people in southern Turkey and northern Syria.

"The United States remains committed to doing everything we can to help with rescue, relief, and recovery efforts," he said in a tweet.

Mr Blinken landed at the Incirlik Air Base in Turkey's southern province of Adana on Sunday afternoon, taking a helicopter tour of the damage with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Washington's ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake was among those to greet Mr Blinken on arrival.

The Secretary of State was later on Sunday scheduled to meet members of the White Helmets rescue group, who have helped to lead rescue and recovery efforts in north-western Syria amid an absence of international support from the UN.

Mr Blinken will also meet the Usaid Disaster Assistance Response Team (Dart) that administrator Samantha Power announced would assist with the disaster recovery efforts, shortly after the deadly quakes jolted Turkey and Syria.

The Dart search and rescue team is starting to leave Turkey, Usaid announced on Saturday, after 11 days on the ground.

"We are shifting response operations beyond search and rescue to focus on surging the rapid delivery of relief supplies to millions of people," said a press statement.

Mr Blinken is expected to thank Turkey for “its support for cross-border aid to affected areas of Syria”, the State Department said, an issue that has been reignited since the earthquake.

He will hold other bilateral talks in Ankara on Monday and is expected to meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP reported.

Washington last week committed $85 million in immediate humanitarian aid for Turkey, along with continuing Usaid help.

This week's visit to Turkey is the US diplomat's first since becoming Secretary of State two years ago.

He landed in Turkey on the heels of international security talks in Munich, where the Russian war in Ukraine dominated discussions.

That conflict is expected to carry into Mr Blinken's discussions in Ankara, too, including Sweden and Finland's stalled Nato bids which Turkey has refused to ratify.