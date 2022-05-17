UAE receives leaders offering condolences, Iraq sandstorm, Lebanon elections - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today’s episode, world leaders visit the UAE to offer condolences following the death of Sheikh Khalifa, and votes are being counted in Lebanon following the election.

A heavy sandstorm has hit Iraq, which has caused flights to be halted and some schools and offices to be closed, and passengers in Yemen leave Sanaa international airport on the first commercial flight in six years.