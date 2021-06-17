An animal lover is doing great work

With reference to Kelly Clarke's report UAE animal shelter brimming with hundreds of dogs as soaring summer heat sees sharp rise in number of strays (June 15): every other week, I drop off stuff to the collection point in Dubai for this shelter. From towels, food, bedsheets, even a cat tree. They need our support all the time. God bless Michelle for doing such a great job.

Maryam Zandi, Dubai

Lebanon's sniffer dogs

With regard to Gareth Browne and Mahmoud Rida's report Meet the sniffer dogs detecting Covid-19 variants (June 14): I live in Lebanon and it appears that the fight against Covid-19 is a secondary worry for most people. It is more like people are trying to survive the economic crisis.

Carsten Mirsch, Beirut, Lebanon

Good luck to the new administration in Israel

With regard to Joyce Karam's report With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief but differences with Israel remain (June 14): after 12 years of being prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has had to make way for his successor. The determination with which opposition parties came together to form a majority in Israel was quite dramatic.

It will be interesting to watch whether Naftali Bennett's new administration will have a good rapport with the US. Mr Netanyahu had a long run of luck, but whether the law catches up with him and whether he will now have to reckon with corruption charges remains to be seen. It appears that in politics corruption is the one thing cannot be eradicated. Good luck to Mr Bennett. Let's hope Israel's new administration furthers peace in the Middle East.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Best wishes to the newly-wed policemen

With reference to the video on your Facebook page Fifty-one Dubai Police officers tie the knot in mass wedding: that’s a great initiative by Dubai Police. Many congratulations. Wish them all a beautiful future ahead. Gob bless the UAE.

Timea Maria Karlik, Abu Dhabi

G7 countries and generosity with vaccines

With reference to Tim Stickings' report G7 summit opens with pledge to rebuild world economies (June 11): the G7 countries should donate extra doses of vaccines to needy nations in Asia and Africa.

US President Joe Biden’s announcement to buy 500 million doses for distribution to needy countries is welcome. However, the world may need many more billions of doses. India is facing an acute shortage of vaccines, with only 3.5 per cent of the population fully vaccinated. Africa has inoculated only about 2 per cent of the 1.3 billion people. In the G7 countries, 45 per cent of the people have had at least one jab. Covid-19 causes untold misery. Nobody is safe until everybody is safe. Richer nations should offload extra vaccines to help the developing countries.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai