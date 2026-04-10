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Dialogue is the better path

I write in reference to your article All eyes on Strait of Hormuz as Iran and US agree ceasefire (April 8): After 40 days of war and escalation, the recent two-week ceasefire has brought some relief to the entire world, especially in terms of stabilising oil and gas supplies. Whether this positive momentum will continue between the two countries, fostering mutual trust and understanding, remains to be seen. History shows that war is never the solution to disputes; constructive dialogue is always the better path forward. Understanding, humanity and care for one another are values that endure over time. At this critical juncture, this decision is a welcome and wise step. - K.Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Thanks to the peacemakers

The ceasefire in the Middle-east is a massive relief. Thousands of lives will be saved across countries. Properties will not be destroyed. And children can go to school. Hopefully, gas and petrol shortages will be alleviated. Thanks to all the peacemakers. - Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

Iran's expansionism

Through Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Palestinian militant groups-the so-called “axis of resistance”-Tehran has carved out influence across the Middle East, hollowing out states and turning entire countries into proxy battlegrounds. From Gaza to Lebanon, from Iraq to Yemen, the result is the same: weakened states, endless conflict, and civilians paying the price. There will be no peace in this region until Iran’s expansionism is stopped. - Ido Alexander, location withheld

Praying for peace

I write in reference to your article Easter worshippers gather in Sharjah churches to pray for peace amid regional tension (April 5): I hope there will soon be peace everywhere and the aggressors, who started this war and have started endless wars, will realise that the people of the world have had enough. We all need to work together and share this planet and its resources in a fair way to benefit us all not just the few. - Vicky Abrahams, location withheld

Pakistan's diplomacy

In times when the world faces tension and uncertainty, Pakistan continues to stand tall as a voice of peace, dignity, and responsible diplomacy. We deeply appreciate the efforts of Pakistan for promoting dialogue, supporting ceasefire initiatives, and choosing wisdom over conflict. This is the true strength of a nation — not just power, but patience, balance, and a commitment to humanity. – Irfan Mushtaq, location withheld

Israel's Beirut strikes

Israel has repeatedly failed to adhere to ceasefires in the past. The attacks on Lebanon during the current ceasefire further demonstrate this pattern. Based on this experience, there is little likelihood that this trend will change in the future. – Ahmed Mohsin, location withheld

Art can connect the world

I am a visual artist who transforms traces of war, such as bullet marks, into artworks that reflect resilience and hope. In a world often divided, I believe art can reconnect people by revealing our shared humanity. - Mokhallad Habib, location withheld