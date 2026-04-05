Easter worshippers gather in Sharjah churches to pray for peace amid regional tension

  • Reverend Father Peter Fernando during the Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
    Reverend Father Peter Fernando during the Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
  • Worshippers gather for Easter Sunday Mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Despite regional tension, the service proceeded as scheduled, drawing members of the local Christian community together for the annual religious observance. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    Worshippers gather for Easter Sunday Mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Despite regional tension, the service proceeded as scheduled, drawing members of the local Christian community together for the annual religious observance. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Hundreds of devoted Christians gathered to pray for peace. Victor Besa / The National
    Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Hundreds of devoted Christians gathered to pray for peace. Victor Besa / The National
  • Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah as the UAE continues to come under attack from Iran. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah as the UAE continues to come under attack from Iran. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Parishioners from all corners of the globe who call the UAE home united in a show of solidarity and celebration of their faith. Victor Besa / The National
    Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. Parishioners from all corners of the globe who call the UAE home united in a show of solidarity and celebration of their faith. Victor Besa / The National
  • Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. While mindful of the challenges facing the Emirates, churchgoers in Abu Dhabi were grateful for the opportunity to come together to deliver a message of hope. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. While mindful of the challenges facing the Emirates, churchgoers in Abu Dhabi were grateful for the opportunity to come together to deliver a message of hope. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. People did not let the war deter them from marking Easter. Victor Besa / The National
    Easter Sunday service at St Therese Church in Abu Dhabi. People did not let the war deter them from marking Easter. Victor Besa / The National
  • John Doringo, centre left and his family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online that was streamed by St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai, at their home in Mirdif. Some churches are closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure. Limited Easter services were available to watch online. Antonie Robertson/The National
    John Doringo, centre left and his family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online that was streamed by St Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubai, at their home in Mirdif. Some churches are closed to the public until further notice as a precautionary measure. Limited Easter services were available to watch online. Antonie Robertson/The National
  • Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Thousands of Christians across the UAE are marking Easter in the shadow of the Iran war. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    Worshippers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Thousands of Christians across the UAE are marking Easter in the shadow of the Iran war. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Some churches introduced precautionary measures for the huge congregations. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Some churches introduced precautionary measures for the huge congregations. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Easter Sunday marks Jesus' resurrection and is one of the most significant dates in the Christian calendar. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
    People at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Easter Sunday marks Jesus' resurrection and is one of the most significant dates in the Christian calendar. Ahmed Ramzan / The National
  • The Doringo family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online. Antonie Robertson / The National
    The Doringo family watch the Easter Sunday Mass online. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Easter worshippers gather in Sharjah churches to pray for peace amid regional tension

Many travelled from Dubai after church closures

Ali Al Shouk
Ali Al Shouk

April 05, 2026

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Worshippers gathered in large numbers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah on Sunday to celebrate Easter and pray for peace.

Despite recent Iranian attacks and continuing security alerts, churchgoers said faith, unity and prayer for peace remained their priority during one of Christianity’s most important occasions.

Many travelled from Dubai where churches remain closed to the public as a precaution amid increased regional tension.

Jogie Briones, a Filipino resident of Dubai, travelled with her husband and son to attend the service in Sharjah after churches in her emirate were temporarily closed.

“We came to the church in Sharjah because the churches closed for Easter due to the current tension,” said Ms Briones, 45, who has lived in the UAE for 18 years.

“We have to keep our faith in God that everything will be back to normal. Don’t lose faith or hope. We come here to pray for peace with the community.”

Maher Makram, 37, an Egyptian carpenter based in Dubai, told The National that he was determined to mark the occasion despite the situation.

“I’m here to celebrate Easter despite the attacks. Dubai churches are closed and I decided to come to the church in Sharjah,” Mr Makram said.

“I hope peace will prevail in every corner of the world. We need to pray for love and unity.”

Maher Makram from Egypt attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National
Maher Makram from Egypt attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National

Mr Makram, who is spending his first Easter away from his two children in Egypt, said his family had been worried.

“They call me all the time, but I keep telling them I feel safe in the UAE. When families are far away, it’s important to pray and take care of each other,” he said.

Long-time resident Archie Fernandes, 43, from India, said he had attended Easter services at the church for two decades and noticed a larger turnout this year.

Archie Fernandes from India attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National
Archie Fernandes from India attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National

“I've come here for 20 years now. It’s a different feeling, a lot of people gathered to pray, mostly for peace,” Mr Fernandes said.

“With the current situation, this is the right moment to come and pray for the country. I see new faces, many from other emirates.”

He added that despite alerts and concerns, worshippers felt reassured.

“The UAE is the land of peace. In these difficult times, we need to pray. The country has given us a lot and we have to pray for it. I feel safe to come and celebrate Easter.”

Simon Gerald, an Indian expatriate who attended with his wife and two children, echoed similar sentiments.

“The UAE government is very strong and they are defending us. We are not afraid,” Mr Gerald said.

“We will keep coming to perform the services despite the attacks, as we know we are protected by the UAE’s wise leadership and its army.

“Our attendance is a message of resilience, as we are choosing faith, unity and hope over fear.”

Church officials said attendance had increased in recent weeks, particularly as more worshippers sought spiritual reassurance.

Father Savarimuthu Antonysamy, Parish priest attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National
Father Savarimuthu Antonysamy, Parish priest attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National

Father Savarimuthu Antonysamy, who has served in the UAE for more than a decade and in Sharjah for five years, said services began early in the day and were conducted in eight languages to accommodate the diverse congregation.

“People gathered in great numbers for this year’s Easter,” Father Antonysamy told The National.

“In the last two weeks, we have seen more worshippers than usual coming to pray for world peace, especially in the Middle East.”

He noted that the temporary closure of churches in Dubai contributed to the influx, with some worshippers also travelling to other emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah.

“Usually, in such situations, people might feel worried or scared, but they trust in God. They come in great numbers seeking guidance,” he said.

“We pray for the UAE and its rulers. Every year, the government organises these gatherings very well, with police helping manage traffic and ensure safety.”

Updated: April 05, 2026, 1:49 PM
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