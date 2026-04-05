Easter worshippers gather in Sharjah churches to pray for peace amid regional tension

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Worshippers gathered in large numbers at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah on Sunday to celebrate Easter and pray for peace.

Despite recent Iranian attacks and continuing security alerts, churchgoers said faith, unity and prayer for peace remained their priority during one of Christianity’s most important occasions.

Many travelled from Dubai where churches remain closed to the public as a precaution amid increased regional tension.

Jogie Briones, a Filipino resident of Dubai, travelled with her husband and son to attend the service in Sharjah after churches in her emirate were temporarily closed.

Play UAE worshippers unite at Easter prayers seeking peace Play 01:33

“We came to the church in Sharjah because the churches closed for Easter due to the current tension,” said Ms Briones, 45, who has lived in the UAE for 18 years.

“We have to keep our faith in God that everything will be back to normal. Don’t lose faith or hope. We come here to pray for peace with the community.”

Maher Makram, 37, an Egyptian carpenter based in Dubai, told The National that he was determined to mark the occasion despite the situation.

“I’m here to celebrate Easter despite the attacks. Dubai churches are closed and I decided to come to the church in Sharjah,” Mr Makram said.

“I hope peace will prevail in every corner of the world. We need to pray for love and unity.”

Maher Makram from Egypt attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National Info

Mr Makram, who is spending his first Easter away from his two children in Egypt, said his family had been worried.

“They call me all the time, but I keep telling them I feel safe in the UAE. When families are far away, it’s important to pray and take care of each other,” he said.

Long-time resident Archie Fernandes, 43, from India, said he had attended Easter services at the church for two decades and noticed a larger turnout this year.

Archie Fernandes from India attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National Info

“I've come here for 20 years now. It’s a different feeling, a lot of people gathered to pray, mostly for peace,” Mr Fernandes said.

“With the current situation, this is the right moment to come and pray for the country. I see new faces, many from other emirates.”

He added that despite alerts and concerns, worshippers felt reassured.

“The UAE is the land of peace. In these difficult times, we need to pray. The country has given us a lot and we have to pray for it. I feel safe to come and celebrate Easter.”

Simon Gerald, an Indian expatriate who attended with his wife and two children, echoed similar sentiments.

“The UAE government is very strong and they are defending us. We are not afraid,” Mr Gerald said.

“We will keep coming to perform the services despite the attacks, as we know we are protected by the UAE’s wise leadership and its army.

“Our attendance is a message of resilience, as we are choosing faith, unity and hope over fear.”

Church officials said attendance had increased in recent weeks, particularly as more worshippers sought spiritual reassurance.

Father Savarimuthu Antonysamy, Parish priest attends Easter Sunday mass at St Michael’s Catholic Church in Sharjah. Ali Al Shouk / The National Info

Father Savarimuthu Antonysamy, who has served in the UAE for more than a decade and in Sharjah for five years, said services began early in the day and were conducted in eight languages to accommodate the diverse congregation.

“People gathered in great numbers for this year’s Easter,” Father Antonysamy told The National.

“In the last two weeks, we have seen more worshippers than usual coming to pray for world peace, especially in the Middle East.”

He noted that the temporary closure of churches in Dubai contributed to the influx, with some worshippers also travelling to other emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah.

“Usually, in such situations, people might feel worried or scared, but they trust in God. They come in great numbers seeking guidance,” he said.

“We pray for the UAE and its rulers. Every year, the government organises these gatherings very well, with police helping manage traffic and ensure safety.”