We may no longer live in the Gulf, but the Gulf will live forever inside us

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My most precious savings from Abu Dhabi

Between 2011 and 2019, Abu Dhabi was my home. Like many expatriates who came to the UAE seeking opportunity, I arrived for professional reasons but left with something far more meaningful: a deep appreciation for the country. Even years after leaving, I still follow developments in the UAE closely. For many former residents like me, the connection does not end when the plane departs. The country’s leadership deserves credit for creating an environment where the global community can thrive. Stability, long-term vision and a willingness to invest in the future have transformed what was once a small Gulf state into one of the region’s most dynamic economies. Among the small personal memories I kept from those years are two one-dirham coins that I received early in my time there. They date from the Year of Zayed, commemorating the Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision laid the foundation for the modern Emirates. For reasons I cannot fully explain, those coins always seemed to bring me luck during my years in Abu Dhabi. Their value is not monetary; they are reminders of a time and place that opened doors for me and of a country whose founding ideals of opportunity and tolerance left a lasting impression. In times of regional tension or uncertainty, it is easy for outside observers to focus solely on geopolitics. Yet for those who have lived there, the country represents something far more personal: a place where opportunity was offered, friendships were formed and horizons were broadened. – Besmir Pellumbi, Manchester, UK

The Gulf is a giver

I lived in both Kuwait and the UAE for a number of years, and many Goan expatriates like me would agree that the Gulf countries are a godsend to millions of people from around the world. They have given us opportunities to raise our standards of living and taken care of subsequent generations. The UAE, the last Gulf country I lived in, gave me wings to fly, to grow significantly both professionally and personally, and the ability to give back to my community in the Indian state of Goa. Great countries have hallmarks like zero tolerance to corruption, plenty of religious tolerance, safety, opportunity for all, respect, cleanliness, rule of law, fairness, punctuality – and the UAE has all of these qualities. We are indebted and grateful to these countries, and I pray that they come out stronger from the current conflict. – Arwin Mesquita, Colva, India

The assassination of Larijani

I write in reference to Nada AlTaher’s article Ali Larijani: Iran's security chief and key power behind the throne (March 18): the killing of Larijani could further intensify tensions in the region as the conflict is about to enter its fourth week. In any war, the primary objective of the sides involved is to achieve a strategic victory. Will killing Larijani contribute to such a victory? Only time will tell, but in the meantime, the war has already left thousands of civilians dead. Alongside the human cost, there is also a growing economic impact, including rising inflation, which is already being felt globally. War is rarely the right solution for achieving long-term objectives. Diplomacy remains the most sustainable path forward. The key question now is whether the conflict will prolong or if the international community will step in to de-escalate the situation and bring about a resolution – especially considering the global dependence on oil supplies passing through this region. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Ripple effects felt across Asia

I write in reference to Taniya Dutta’s article Restaurants shut as Iran energy crisis reaches India (March 16): while people in the Middle East are the most affected by the US-Israel war against Iran, its impact is being felt in other parts of the world, particularly Asia. In India, for example, many restaurants and tea shops have ceased to operate due to shortage of cooking gas. The more high-end eateries are compressing their menus. There are media reports of fuel surcharge increases and long queues as outcomes of fuel-related supply chain problems in countries like Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. Who knew that so many of us are so dependent on imports for our cooking gas and our daily meals? We took this for granted. But the fact is we live in an interdependent world. Hence, we hope that peace will return soon to the region, also because everyone can get on with their lives. – Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India