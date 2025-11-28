How come Gianni Infantino gets Lebanese citizenship?

Granting Infantino Lebanese citizenship: fair or foul?

With reference to the report and video Lebanon grants citizenship to Fifa chief Gianni Infantino in 'symbolic' move (November 25): I lived in Lebanon a few years ago and I was flabbergasted that passing on citizenship was not possible for women and that so many Lebanese men I met agreed with this horrible law. I hope for change for Lebanese women and their families.

Renee M, Rotterdam, Netherlands

I'm Jordanian and have the same problem. It's frustrating.

Reem Alameria, Amman, Jordan

The problem is if Lebanese women get married to Palestinians it could cause big problems to Lebanon. Not granting citizenship easily must be seen in the light of protecting the Lebanese population.

Anthony Rodriguez, via email

This while a Lebanese mom like me, who was born and raised in Lebanon, can't pass the citizenship to her children.

Elle Vuc, via email

Fostering, a dream come true for many

In reference to Shireena Al Nowais's report New law allows non-Emiratis to foster children in the UAE (November 25): This is unbelievably good news and for so many it will make a dream come true.

Mariam Wissam, Dubai

It's a wonderful initiative. Because this is happening in the UAE we trust that the safety of the children will come first

D Al Redha, Dubai

Dharmendra: a legendary actor passes

With regard to David Tusing's report Bollywood star Dharmendra, a legend of Indian cinema, dies aged 89 (November 24): The death of movie star Dharmendra is a sad moment for Bollywood and cinema lovers in India and abroad. Dharmendra was a simple village lad from Punjab, who loved movies and aspired to become an actor. He achieved his dream. From the time he started acting six decades ago till date, he remained relevant and captivating.

Despite his cinematic achievements, he continued to be humble, modest and a man of the people. He loved his audiences and they loved him back in equal measure. Dharmendra remained an unpretentious person, always well-grounded. He was incredibly handsome and remained so, even in his later years. He was a giant as a human being and even as an artist.

He was a national heartthrob. He loved his work and so naturally, he excelled in it. He enjoyed goodwill in the industry and the country. His death brought sadness in many homes. I was horribly upset, having seen his films from 1960 onwards. I respected him for his humility and loved him for his art.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

