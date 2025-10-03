Remembering Jane Goodall

With reference to The wildlife expert who tackled climate change (October 1): Loved her all my life. What a beautiful soul, her life and work will live forever. Rest in peace, Ms Goodall.

Roshnee Nalwala, Dubai

Dr Goodall reminded the world that animals feel, think and love and that humanity must listen to them with humility. Her legacy will live on in every forest protected, every child awakened to the beauty of the natural world and ever act of compassion to animals. From the Zagros mountains, my people honour your voice and courage and the light you leave behind. Rest in peace, guardian of nature. With deepest respect to you and all who carry your mission forward.

Mehrdad Taheri, Istanbul, Turkey

She was my idol since childhood, and her important work will live forever.

Tina H, Aberdeen, Scotland

Trump's Gaza peace plan

With regard to the report by Hamza Hendawi and Khaled Yacoub Oweis Hamas cornered but may drag heels on Trump ceasefire plan (September 30): The key thing to insist on for the sake of the future of Palestine is changing is withdrawal of all Israeli troops, permanent cessation of hostilities with international guarantees, and an immediate implementation of the two state solution. If they do not do that, then it's not really a peace agreement.

Mona Tayera Deeley, London

Blair's role in Palestine

With reference to Thomas Harding and Damien McElroy's report UK ministers back Trump plan as Blair is handed role (September 30): Have we run out of Palestinians to consult on this plan that involves their very future?

Karly J, Doha, Qatar

Wasn't the Balfour Declaration fiasco enough for the British? Why this need to further the damage? Leave the future of Gaza to Palestinians and the Arab world.

Dinaz M, Abu Dhabi

Why are white people deciding what Palestinians do with their land and their lives? Also why is a British man involved in Palestine's future. Isn't this what started the mess in the first place?

Rima Karam Patel, Dubai

Impossible to believe. The people responsible should be peace makers, not war mongers.

Helen M Cole, New Jersey, US

The Palestinian Authority should be involved for decisions about the future governance and geographical aspects of the Palestinian people. It is the only body that should decide if they want assistance from others - whether the neighbouring countries or proven friends in the world such as Spain, Ireland, or the current Palestinian ambassadors from other countries or UNHCR representatives. My view might possibly be that of a naive outsider but the Palestinians should be involved in their own future.

Claudia Malik, Cambridge, UK

Palestine is for the Palestinian people. They should get to decide.

Socelle Fuentes, Dubai

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

MOUNTAINHEAD REVIEW Starring: Ramy Youssef, Steve Carell, Jason Schwartzman Director: Jesse Armstrong Rating: 3.5/5

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C600rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C500-4%2C000rpm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10.9L%2F100km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh119%2C900%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MWTC Tickets start from Dh100 for adults and are now on sale at www.ticketmaster.ae and Virgin Megastores across the UAE. Three-day and travel packages are also available at 20 per cent discount.

WOMAN AND CHILD Director: Saeed Roustaee Starring: Parinaz Izadyar, Payman Maadi Rating: 4/5

The specs Engine: Dual 180kW and 300kW front and rear motors Power: 480kW Torque: 850Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Price: From Dh359,900 ($98,000) On sale: Now

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20NOTHING%20PHONE%20(2a) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%E2%80%9D%20flexible%20Amoled%2C%202412%20x%201080%2C%20394ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%20Corning%20Gorilla%20Glass%205%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MediaTek%20Dimensity%207200%20Pro%2C%204nm%2C%20octa-core%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F12GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Android%2014%2C%20Nothing%20OS%202.5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%2050MP%20main%2C%20f%2F1.88%20%2B%2050MP%20ultra-wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3B%20OIS%2C%20EIS%2C%20auto-focus%2C%20ultra%20XDR%2C%20night%20mode%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2030fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2060fps%3B%20slo-mo%20full-HD%20at%20120fps%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2032MP%20wide%2C%20f%2F2.2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%205000mAh%3B%2050%25%20in%2030%20mins%20w%2F%2045w%20charger%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Google%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Fingerprint%2C%20face%20unlock%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20USB-C%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP54%2C%20limited%20protection%20from%20water%2Fdust%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual-nano%20SIM%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Black%2C%20milk%2C%20white%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nothing%20Phone%20(2a)%2C%20USB-C-to-USB-C%20cable%2C%20pre-applied%20screen%20protector%2C%20SIM%20tray%20ejector%20tool%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%20(UAE)%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh1%2C199%20(8GB%2F128GB)%20%2F%20Dh1%2C399%20(12GB%2F256GB)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GOLF’S RAHMBO - 5 wins in 22 months as pro

- Three wins in past 10 starts

- 45 pro starts worldwide: 5 wins, 17 top 5s

- Ranked 551th in world on debut, now No 4 (was No 2 earlier this year)

- 5th player in last 30 years to win 3 European Tour and 2 PGA Tour titles before age 24 (Woods, Garcia, McIlroy, Spieth)

Director: Paul Weitz

Stars: Kevin Hart

3/5 stars

Match info Uefa Champions League Group H Juventus v Valencia, Tuesday, midnight (UAE)

No Shame Lily Allen (Parlophone)

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5