The world shouldn't spiral into an era of conflicts

The UN must act more decisively to end wars

I write in reference to Jihan Abdalla's article US envoy optimistic latest Gaza ceasefire deal will be agreed (May 28): with military conflicts raging in Ukraine, Gaza and Sudan, the future is frightening. The world had pinned its hopes on US President Donald Trump to end these wars. However, neither America nor an international body like the UN has been able to restore peace.

I sometimes fear that another world war could begin, perhaps even by sheer accident. The problem is that, even though people and leaders of various nations are weary of these protracted wars, none of their efforts are restoring peace in any of the theatres. Nonetheless, the international community needs to keep trying. The UN was formed in part to prevent another world war. It must seize the initiative and show leadership. It should act. Now.

Rajendra Aneja, Dubai

Good call from Turkey

I write in reference to Sarah Maisey's article Turkey plans to fine impatient plane passengers who stand up too early or block aisles (May 29): this is a very good decision. I have often seen passengers opening overhead cabins to get their bags out even before the plane has landed, with bags falling on top of the poor passengers who are seated in some unfortunate cases.

Manori Rimona, Emerald, Canada

I don’t understand where passengers who stand up early want to go. We all have to get on the same bus to get to the terminal, to wait for our suitcases, to maybe get checked by customs officers.

Victor Raphael, Kielce, Poland

The solution is to organise disembarking in the same way as boarding, section by section.

Duncan Lamont, Langbank, Scotland

Taqa is well positioned

I write in reference to Alvin R Cabral's article Abu Dhabi's Taqa keeping tabs on tariffs as it considers international expansion (May 29): Taqa’s strategic positioning in Abu Dhabi is key to its resilience. With nearly half of its power generation capacity unaffected by tariffs, the company continues to drive energy innovation and stability.

Jeff Excell, Sandhurst, South Africa

Trump's university move will damage America's brand

I write in reference to Ahmed S Almansoori and Shireena Al Nowais's article Emirati Harvard alumni criticise Trump plan to block overseas students (May 28): the Trump administration's recent plan to bar foreign students from attending Ivy League universities was unexpected and may have significant negative consequences.

Experts suggest that it could adversely affect the US economy, particularly in sectors that benefit from international talent, such as technology, research and academia. Moreover, critics argue that the policy sends a discouraging message to global students, undermines the US’s long-standing reputation for educational excellence, and potentially drives international talent to other countries like Canada, the UK and Australia.

Emirati Harvard alumni, among others, voiced concern over the decision, stressing that such measures could harm not only international relations but also the academic and cultural diversity that fuels innovation in US institutions.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

