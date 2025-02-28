'In poor taste': reactions to Trump's AI video
With regard to Rory Reynolds and Nagham Mohanna's report 'Trump Gaza': US president's AI video angers Gazans (February 26): This is awful. I don't dislike Donald Trump but I dislike this. Imagine going to Gaza on a holiday knowing the scale of tragedy that has just happened. It's just so wrong.
Cherry Kathryn Watson, Dubai
How is this happening in 2025 without full-blown international protests and rejections? The fact that the US President can post something like this and not be apologetic is unbelievable to me.
Tayyab Anajeeb, Lahore, Pakistan
This video from the US president is in such poor taste. Imagine making a resort over Auschwitz.
Laura M, via email
UN spotlight on aid for Gaza
With reference to Mina Al-Oraibi's interview UN humanitarian chief on tackling global need and rebuilding Gaza and Syria (February 26): Tom Fletcher is a wonderful and brilliant humanitarian. He is a voice of reason, trust and empathy in this horror show that Gaza has been made into by Israel. May his work and that of all the fantastic aid teams continue.
Siobhan Sullivan, Abu Dhabi
This is so gut wrenching to listen to. Thank you to Tom Fletcher for these testimonials and the tireless advocacy. He's part of the few reasons that some people's faith today in the UN and humanitarian work still stands, amid this tragedy and flagrant injustice we're witnessing.
Hend El Taweel, Cairo, Egypt
The UAE and Italy as strategic partners
In reference to Fareed Rahman's article UAE to invest $40bn in Italy across sectors such as energy and AI (February 24): It's a good feeling for me to read about the UAE investing so much in Italy, across diverse sectors and strengthening relations. I am from Rome and I live in Dubai and this post really moved me.
Silivia Iacucci, Dubai
The consequences of Elon Musk's ways
Regarding the video of Musk's "chainsaw to bureaucracy" (February 21): Elon Musk appears disassociated from reality and doesn't seem to realise how important agencies such as USAID are, how they save millions of lives. Or how the millions of dollars they are cutting rom NIH is for precious research into saving lives from deadly diseases such as cancer.
Sehr Amjad Ismial, Karachi, Pakistan
A chainsaw to bureaucracy? By which he means cutting the safeguards that prevent delusional and entitled people doing whatever they want, with little regard to the law. Makes one think of some European nations in the 1930s, and it didn't end well.
Paul Guthrie, Malmo, Sweden
