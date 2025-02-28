'In poor taste': reactions to Trump's AI video

With regard to Rory Reynolds and Nagham Mohanna's report 'Trump Gaza': US president's AI video angers Gazans (February 26): This is awful. I don't dislike Donald Trump but I dislike this. Imagine going to Gaza on a holiday knowing the scale of tragedy that has just happened. It's just so wrong.

Cherry Kathryn Watson, Dubai

How is this happening in 2025 without full-blown international protests and rejections? The fact that the US President can post something like this and not be apologetic is unbelievable to me.

Tayyab Anajeeb, Lahore, Pakistan

This video from the US president is in such poor taste. Imagine making a resort over Auschwitz.

Laura M, via email

UN spotlight on aid for Gaza

With reference to Mina Al-Oraibi's interview UN humanitarian chief on tackling global need and rebuilding Gaza and Syria (February 26): Tom Fletcher is a wonderful and brilliant humanitarian. He is a voice of reason, trust and empathy in this horror show that Gaza has been made into by Israel. May his work and that of all the fantastic aid teams continue.

Siobhan Sullivan, Abu Dhabi

This is so gut wrenching to listen to. Thank you to Tom Fletcher for these testimonials and the tireless advocacy. He's part of the few reasons that some people's faith today in the UN and humanitarian work still stands, amid this tragedy and flagrant injustice we're witnessing.

Hend El Taweel, Cairo, Egypt

The UAE and Italy as strategic partners

In reference to Fareed Rahman's article UAE to invest $40bn in Italy across sectors such as energy and AI (February 24): It's a good feeling for me to read about the UAE investing so much in Italy, across diverse sectors and strengthening relations. I am from Rome and I live in Dubai and this post really moved me.

Silivia Iacucci, Dubai

The consequences of Elon Musk's ways

Regarding the video of Musk's "chainsaw to bureaucracy" (February 21): Elon Musk appears disassociated from reality and doesn't seem to realise how important agencies such as USAID are, how they save millions of lives. Or how the millions of dollars they are cutting rom NIH is for precious research into saving lives from deadly diseases such as cancer.

Sehr Amjad Ismial, Karachi, Pakistan

A chainsaw to bureaucracy? By which he means cutting the safeguards that prevent delusional and entitled people doing whatever they want, with little regard to the law. Makes one think of some European nations in the 1930s, and it didn't end well.

Paul Guthrie, Malmo, Sweden

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E3.5-litre%20twin-turbo%20V6%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456hp%20at%205%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E691Nm%20at%203%2C500rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E10-speed%20auto%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E14.6L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh349%2C545%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Revibe%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hamza%20Iraqui%20and%20Abdessamad%20Ben%20Zakour%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Refurbished%20electronics%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunds%20raised%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%2410m%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Resonance%20and%20various%20others%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

COMPANY PROFILE Name: Almnssa Started: August 2020 Founder: Areej Selmi Based: Gaza Sectors: Internet, e-commerce Investments: Grants/private funding

How to protect yourself when air quality drops Install an air filter in your home. Close your windows and turn on the AC. Shower or bath after being outside. Wear a face mask. Stay indoors when conditions are particularly poor. If driving, turn your engine off when stationary.

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

Fire and Fury

By Michael Wolff,

Henry Holt

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

India Test squad Kohli (c), Dhawan, Rahul, Vijay, Pujara, Rahane (vc), Karun, Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ashwin, Jadeja, Kuldeep, Pandya, Ishant, Shami, Umesh, Bumrah, Thakur

TO%20CATCH%20A%20KILLER %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDamian%20Szifron%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Shailene%20Woodley%2C%20Ben%20Mendelsohn%2C%20Ralph%20Ineson%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

%3Cp%3EThe%20Department%20of%20Culture%20and%20Tourism%20-%20Abu%20Dhabi%E2%80%99s%20Arabic%20Language%20Centre%20will%20mark%20International%20Women%E2%80%99s%20Day%20at%20the%20Bologna%20Children's%20Book%20Fair%20with%20the%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Translation%20Conference.%20Prolific%20Emirati%20author%20Noora%20Al%20Shammari%2C%20who%20has%20written%20eight%20books%20that%20%20feature%20in%20the%20Ministry%20of%20Education's%20curriculum%2C%20will%20appear%20in%20a%20session%20on%20Wednesday%20to%20discuss%20the%20challenges%20women%20face%20in%20getting%20their%20works%20translated.%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE LIGHT Director: Tom Tykwer Starring: Tala Al Deen, Nicolette Krebitz, Lars Eidinger Rating: 3/5

Traces%20of%20Enayat %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAuthor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Iman%20Mersal%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20And%20Other%20Stories%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3C%2Fp%3E%0A