The Middle East needs a plan for peace

With regard to the piece Syrian militants close in on Hama as Russian-backed counter-offensive begins (December 5): It's such a traumatic time in the region – Gaza, then Lebanon and now again, Syria. There has to be a plan for long-term sustainable peace in the Middle East, not just suspended wars in the region.

Joe Moore, London, UK

Biden's legacy further tarnished

With reference to Hussein Ibish's op-ed Pardoning of Hunter Biden is a great gift to Donald Trump (December 2): The United States is looking like a country where leaders Biden or Trump can bestow pardons on their family or themselves, in the future. It is extraordinary to watch these shocking developments from outside the US.

Deborah K, Marbella, Spain

The writer makes some interesting points. Trump will have a precedent now to issue his own pardon.

Sean Gauthier, Naples, Italy

A lot of people seem surprised, but it is perhaps the most human thing to forgive your own child. Many of us in that position might do the exact same thing.

David Adams, Chicago, US

King Charles in good health

With regard to The National's social media post about King Charles having surprised guests by speaking Arabic at a state banquet hosted for the Emir of Qatar at Buckingham Palace (December 4): It's so very good to see the King looking and sounding so very well and healthy. Glad to see him well on the way to a complete recovery.

Lisa Hunt, Cambridge, UK

Lebanon's right to defend itself

With regard to The National's video of Willy Lowry questioning spokesman Vedant Patel, US State Department refuses to say Lebanon has right to defend itself (December 3): It is ridiculous to hear the US position on the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hezbollah. Vedant Patel keeps saying it's a hypothetical when it's not really. He should know the US government to much of the world has become untrustworthy. Israel can't be the only country that it insists has a right to defend itself. Every country should have the right and the means to defend itself, not just the ones allied with the US.

Aline Abou Saab, Beirut

