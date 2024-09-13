Trump-Harris debate and the Arab-American voter

With reference to Jihan Abdalla's piece 'They need our vote,' Arabs in Pennsylvania say before Harris-Trump debate (September 10): While I wish they'd do more to stop the killings in Gaza, the past administrations might have done much worse. In this case, restraint is at least a step in the right direction even as the steps are too few and far between. One thing is clear to me, Donald Trump would be much worse.

Joseph Miller, Toronto, Canada

I'm betrayed and I don't live in Pennsylvania. We don't have to be Muslim to be disappointed in our government emboldening the Israeli government that has a tendency to bend the truth. We can't be this blind, seeing all the children and countless innocents being killed. Who wouldn't feel betrayed?

Maria Maher, Sacramento, US

Choosing between these two candidates is like having to choose between the frying pan and a grill. Americans should have a third option. They should be able to vote for peace, not have the US arm countries that kill innocent people.

Rosy Ianbelli, Monza, Italy

Israel's killing of a US-Turkish citizen

With regard to Lizzie Porter's report Israeli army says it 'unintentionally' shot dead US-Turkish activist (September 10): You can't unintentionally hit someone in the head with a bullet. That's a precise shot. And yet the US government seems content to accept another "Oops, we're sorry" explanation. I used to feel that the people we elect to sit in Washington were there to represent the people of this country. I now know that was a fantasy all along.

Kathy Houlden, North Carolina, US

Sorry for her but let's also spare a thought for the six hostages executed by Hamas and all the other hostages who've been living in hell for the past year almost.

Andrea Stein, Zurich

The problem is the world seems to be buying Israel's lie.

Faisal Al Bulooshi, Maryland, US

Saying sorry is not going to bring her back. The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi should demand a thorough investigation into why they did this and who did this and seek justice.

Grace Abumrad, Istanbul

Abu Dhabi's push to increase autism awareness

In reference to Shireena Al Nowais's article What's it like living with autism? New simulation room in Abu Dhabi offers insight (September 10): This is incredibly impressive. I am truly amazed at the initiative to promote awareness, understanding, tolerance and compassion. These should be mainstream education concepts. Might be useful also for ADHD cases. Carers and teachers, those who work with children, should be offered this training.

Sarah Valdez, Abu Dhabi

This is terrific. I'd like to thank the Zayed Higher Organisation and the team at Training 2 Care for this absolutely essential opportunity to understand the challenges faced by people with autism.

Badri M, Dubai