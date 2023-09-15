India's terrific cricket win, courtesy of Virat Kohli and K L Rahul

With reference to the report India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tons set up crushing 228-run Asia Cup 2023 win (September 11): At the recent match India and Pakistan played at Colombo, Virat Kohli and K L Rahul were in super form. Fans of both Kohli and Rahul witnessed a wonderful game. Earlier, Kohli and Rahul demonstrated a batting masterclass, as The National reported, when they hit tons in a record-breaking double century stand. Virat Kohli is a consistent batsmen and Rahul is known for his powerful play in T20. Good captaincy too made this match a grand success for India and a pleasure to watch. Kudos to the players.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

US Republicans and a new generations of leaders

With regard to the piece Mitt Romney: Utah Senator says he won’t seek re-election (September 13): It's farewell to the Republicans in Name Only, or Rinos. Let's start being honest about the Republican Party. If we had to name one thing the Right has “conserved” over the past 60 years, one might be hard-pressed to find much. The conservative ideology is officially over and it’s time to begin an era of anti-communism, that is, a political class of action and leadership.

Tom Langston, Memphis, Tennesse, US

There's more than one type of lung cancer

With reference to Nicky Harley's article More than a million lives saved from cancer since mid-1980s due to UK's medical advances (September 1): Lung cancer is the third riskiest form of cancer. It affects millions of people around the world and is caused due to abnormal cell division in the lungs. When the mutated or damaged cells divide themselves abnormally, they form masses or tumours of tissue, which hinder the functioning of the lungs. Lung cancer often begins in the airway, bronchi or bronchioles or in the small air sacs, alveoli. Lung cancer consists of two major types: non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. Each of these have their own subtypes and treatment options differ for both. Diagnosed in time and knowing the differences and available treatment options can be invaluable.

Dr Nandish Jeevangi, consultant oncologist, Kalaburagi, India

Is Miss Universe a relevant contest?

About David Tusing's write-up No age limit for Miss Universe contestants for first time in history (September 13): They should also do away with body size as a requirement to enter. There are plenty of plus-size women who are attractive. It was good to see that Miss Universe Nepal crowned its first ever plus-size winner.

Michelle Paulas, Abu Dhabi

It's an outdated concept that should be scrapped. A woman's value should not be based on her appearance.

Donna Don, Dubai