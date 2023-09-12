India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul tons set up crushing 228-run Asia Cup 2023 win

India outplayed Pakistan with bat and ball to seal a mammoth 228-run win in their Super Four clash in the Asia Cup that spanned two days in a rain-soaked Colombo.

Such was the anticipation around the game, it was awarded a reserve day following a washout in the earlier group game. And it turned out to be a blessing for the Indian team as Virat Kohli and KL Rahul hit outstanding centuries on a record-breaking day for the team in blue.

Pakistan’s decision to put India in to bat on a flat deck seemed ill-advised on Sunday and a blunder on Monday as Kohli and Rahul motored along with hardly any difficulty, putting together a gargantuan 233-run stand as India amassed 356-2 in their 50 overs.

The target was always going to be challenging. And it became near impossible under lights at the R Premadasa Stadium as Jasprit Bumrah, returning to the ODI team after a long injury layoff, made the ball talk at high pace.

The right-arm quick got the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq and could have had many more as he beat the outside and inside edge of all batsmen in a probing opening spell.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya then got the big scalp as he nipped one back in to crash into the off stump of Babar Azam.

When Shardul Thakur got Mohammad Rizwan caught behind off a delivery that moved away late, it was game, set and match at 47-3.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav then got the license to try his full repertoire of variations. He cleaned up set batsman Fakhar Zaman with a straighter delivery and was unplayable throughout the evening, finishing with 5-25.

To rub salt into the wounds of Pakistan, fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah did not come out to bat after picking up injuries while bowling. They finished the innings on 128-8, sinking to one of their heaviest defeats in recent memory.

Earlier, Kohli and Rahul put in a batting masterclass as they smashed tons in a record-breaking double century stand.

The match that spanned two days had multiple disruptions due to rain. It was the worst possible scenario for Rahul especially, who was making his comeback from surgery.

Resuming the day on 147-2, Kohli and Rahul saw off the threat of Shah, who was getting the ball to move around. But Pakistan were hamstrung by the absence of fast bowler Rauf, who had picked up a side niggle and was rested as a precaution.

That meant the part-time bowlers were pressed into action earlier and for longer than would have been the case. Both batsmen cashed in against the spinners, with leg-spinner Shadab Khan going at seven an over and part-timer Iftikhar Ahmed at nine.

While Rahul used the long handle against the spinners, Kohli relied more on singles and twos.

Even so, Kohli finished unbeaten on 122 off 94 deliveries with nine fours and three sixes. He finished the innings in style, smashing Faheem Ashraf for two fours and a six to take the score past 350. He also went past 13,000 runs in ODIs, becoming the fastest batsman to the mark.

Rahul scored a run-a-ball century. It was his sixth ODI hundred and the first since March 2021. He finished 111 not out off 106 balls with 12 fours and two sixes.

Their double century stand broke many records. It was the highest for India against Pakistan in ODIs, and also helped them post their highest score against the South Asian neighbours.