Asia Cup 2023 schedule including India v Pakistan clash

The much delayed schedule announcement for the 2023 Asia Cup 50-over tournament finally happened on Wednesday evening with the highly anticipated India v Pakistan clash set to take place in Kandy on September 2.

A hybrid model has been announced for the tournament, with matches split between co-hosts Pakistan and Sri Lanka following India's refusal to travel to Pakistan over security concerns.

That decision had threatened to derail not just the Asia Cup but the subsequent ODI World Cup in India, with Pakistan warning that they too could refuse to travel to India.

However, a compromise was reached with Pakistan getting to host matches, including the opening game in Multan on August 30.

The tournament concludes on September 17.

Pakistan will travel to Sri Lanka where they will face rivals India in Kandy. If both countries qualify for the Super 4 stage, they will play in Sri Lankan capital Colombo.

The schedule of the tournament went through several changes and in the original draft Pakistan were scheduled to host four games in Lahore.

Pakistan are with India and Nepal in Group A while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B.

The Asia Cup will be played to 50-overs to allow five of the six teams – excluding Nepal – to tune up for the ODI World Cup, which takes place from October 5 to November 19.

Asia Cup 2023 schedule

August 30: Pakistan v Nepal, Multan

August 31: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Kandy

September 2: Pakistan v India, Kandy

September 3: Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Lahore

September 4: India v Nepal, Kandy

September 5: Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Lahore

September 6: Super 4 - A1 v B2, Lahore

September 9: B1 v B2, Colombo

September 10: A1 v A2, Colombo

September 12: A2 v B1, Colombo

September 14: A1 v B1, Colombo

September 15: A2 v B2 Colombo

September 17: Final, Colombo (September 18 reserve day)