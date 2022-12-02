UAE National Day: celebrating a journey of prosperity

Celebrating the UAE's journey

With reference to Salam Al Amir's report Unique rendition of UAE national anthem with sounds from space (November 30): On the occasion of the UAE's 51st National Day, I congratulate all the people in the Emirates. Over the decades, the country has recorded dramatic growth, and has been an example to the international community. Having spent 16 years in the UAE and seen some of the rapid development, I feel proud to have been a small part of the country's journey.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Saudi Arabia's soccer win is for the records

Regarding John McAuley's article Sami Al Jaber: 'I couldn't sleep for two days after Saudi Arabia beat Argentina' (November 30): The epic upset of Argentina’s tougher soccer team by Saudi Arabia was one for the record books. Despite the surprise to the soccer world, it was a game where sportsmanship, grit, athleticism, glory and professionalism were on display. Congratulations to the Saudi team, and to all involved in the Qatar games. To my own country, Canada: you make us proud. Let the red and white flag with the iconic maple leaf wave against tough competitors.

Kerwin Maude, Pitt Meadows, British Columbia, Canada

Handbags are an asset investment

About Nick Webster's piece Dubai Bling star Kris Fade taken to task by radio show caller (November 30): Kris Fade was right about one thing: “To get money, you don’t spend money,” and that's exactly how millionaires are made. I have never seen a millionaire spend his hard earned money just like that.

Tania Al Khalidi, Dubai

My dad was a multi-millionaire and he spent huge amounts of money on property, cars, alongside investing in various enterprises. And my mum had a handbag collection that could buy a house on the Palm if all those bags were sold.

One should not spend on liabilities. That is what wealthy people do not do. And handbags are not a liability investment at all. They are an asset investment. And the only way to grow your wealth is to speculate and invest in a varied personal portfolio of assets. In my family that means precious metals, property, art and yes, handbags. Not joking on the last one. Fade may have meant something else as money sat in a bank only depreciates. Long story short: nothing wrong with spending money even at times on frivolous trinkets.

Tanya Milbourne, Dubai

A wish for Madeleine McCann

With reference to Soraya Ebrahimi's report New arrest warrant for Madeleine McCann suspect as German linked to other cases (November 29): I’ve often thought about Madeleine. I can’t believe it’s been 15 years. The optimistic scenario is that she would now be living a new life somewhere. Sadly, I very much doubt that. We can only hope she is somewhere safe.

Ananda Balan, Hyderabad, India