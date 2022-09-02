Diana was an inspiration across the world

With reference to Niloufar Goudarzi's Facebook live in front of Kensington Palace and Laura O'Callaghan's report (August 31): I remember Princess Diana as the most beautiful, loving and compassionate woman. As a little girl, I watched her wedding in complete wonder. Watching her built confidence and hope in me as a child, especially one growing up in the third world. What the professor in the video said very much resonates with me.

Fiona Ita, Abuja, Nigeria

Her death was such a loss for our world. She went away too soon.

Rashida Khan, Islamabad, Pakistan

We loved and still love her in South Africa. Diana - she really was the People's Princess.

Shirine Dudhia, Johannesburg, Gauteng

I named my daughter Diana.

Rosykrupa Vipparthy, Dubai

Strengthening a national identity

With reference to the report by Anam Rizvi and Ali Al Shouk Boys at public schools in UAE can now wear kandura in class instead of uniform (September 01): It's a good step towards strengthening Arabic culture.

Margarett Parro, Abu Dhabi

Old shopping haunts

With regard to James Langton's piece The story behind ... how popular UAE shops Spinneys and Jashanmal came to be (September 01): Spinneys in '70s had a decent shop in Abu Dhabi and also a food catering service to on/offshore oil rigs. I certainly used it while I was there.

Terrance De Brystow, Cambridge, UK

The Taliban has nothing to celebrate in Afghanistan

I am writing to you about Ali Latifi's article Taliban fireworks and gunfire mark one year since last US troops left Afghanistan (August 31): Women are living in appalling conditions under the Taliban. There is no reason to celebrate. The Taliban may be in control in Afghanistan at the moment but they must stop committing human rights atrocities, such as treating women as second class citizens. Such laws make sense only to them; probably as it makes it easier to govern a suppressed society, with half the population largely invisible.

Zeeshan Hasan, Lahore, Pakistan

An act of bravery despite the odds

With regard to the report UN chief to travel to Pakistan amid 'worst flooding in country's history' (August 31): I watched the video of the Pakistan floods and there is one dramatic moment where a rescuer saves a cat from falling into a flooded river. The gushing of the river and the powerful sound of the water would have scared off many people. Many may not have risked their lives in this manner. The man who rescued the cat needs to be applauded for his courage. It was a brave humanitarian effort.

Azra Jamali, Karachi