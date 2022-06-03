The legacy of the Depp-Heard trial is divisive and profound

What Amber Heard's defeat means for men and women

With reference to Sara Ruthven's report Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard (June 2): as a woman, I object to what Amber Heard has done, not only to Johnny Depp but to all women who are victims of domestic violence. Ask any person who has dealt with victims of abuse and they will tell you that no victim ever reacts the same. However, there are certain signs and reactions that are consistently evident. Ms Heard relied on people’s usual response whenever such claims are made. I hope this is the end of the ordeal, but I think she’ll continue to claim Mr Depp got away with it due to his influence and power. He is by no means an angel, but at least he owns up to his mistakes and bad behaviour.

Anzel du Buisson-Spies, Dubai

I would say to Amber Heard that people might curse and say bad things about you. It's OK, stay strong. You will still have many supporters. I am one of them.

Koo Yie, Malaysia

I am glad this process is finally over. Hopefully the saturated news coverage of this circus will end.

Darren Banner, Canada

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala

With reference to Taniya Dutta's article Sidhu Moosewala: Indian pop singer-politician killed in 'inter-gang violence' (May 30): I condemn the killing of one of India's most promising pop stars. An investigation is on and I hope the perpetrators are caught and tried. The Punjab state government has rightly beefed up security for about 400-odd individuals based on their profile and importance. But it is only fair to ask why the government reduced the security personnel for a number of these people, including, unfortunately, Moosewala. It is a sad time for India, given that, shortly after Moosewala's killing, fellow singer "KK" – a household name for at least two decades – died of a heart attack not long after performing at a concert. We should mourn the demise of both these men.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The US must not make the situation in Ukraine worse

With reference to the report What is Himars and how will the US rocket system affect the Ukraine war? (June 1): this war will continue until Ukraine turns to dust. I fear the US will then walk away, saying that they have liberated Ukraine. History never lies. Look at all the countries supposedly liberated with the help of the US. Are any of them better off?

Wong Noon Kong, Kuala Lumpur

A simple solution to overcoming chaos in British airports

With reference to Damien McElroy and Laura O'Callaghan's report UK travel upheaval caused by airlines selling flights they could not deliver (June 1): this could be solved overnight. Bosses should get in touch with every former employee of the airport and offer them a £5,000 or more tax-free golden handshake to come back immediately. That would get the job done.

Ananda Balan, UK