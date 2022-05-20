Sheikh Khalifa's passing is a profound loss to the world

Mourning the loss of Sheikh Khalifa

Everyone at the American University in the Emirates is united in expressing their sadness at the departure of Sheikh Khalifa, who was a symbol of hard work and commitment to the advancement of his country, and spared no effort in serving its causes. His rich journey was replete with achievements and successes that made his country a model of management, leadership and progress. His passing is a profound loss both to his people and the world in general.

It is, therefore, with the greatest sympathy to the government and people of the UAE, and all its citizens around the globe, that the university recognises the death of a titan, the leader of the nation and the patron of its march towards progress.

Murad Al Natsheh, Dubai

Best wishes to Sheikh Mohamed

I would like to express my best wishes to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed following his election this week. May God bless him with good health and all the success necessary to take this great nation forward. I am certain that, given his considerable governing experience and the wisdom he has gained from his own life as well as from his father and brother, who were presidents before him, Sheikh Mohamed will succeed.

Shyam Babu, UAE

Tourism will still be key in a post-pandemic world

I write in reference to your article Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says Dubai leads the world in its return to normality (May 10): the Arabian Travel Market was the perfect platform for Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to talk about the much-anticipated "return to normality". Tourism is among those industries that will continue to thrive worldwide, despite being set back for two years by the Covid-19 pandemic. After all, how can people stop travelling?

The pandemic is not behind us just yet. But as the world recovers from one of its biggest ever health crises, the time is now for all of us to help struggling businesses regain their strength, which will have a positive ripple effect on the rest of the global economy.

Ramachandran Nair, Muscat

Hellyer is right about lifelong learning

This is a note of gratitude to Peter Hellyer for his opinion piece titled If your children are afraid of exams, then maybe you are partly to blame (May 12): at this time of year, many parents are feeling anxious about the forthcoming performance of their children if important exams are imminent. For us as parents, we have true faith in a lifelong educational experience for our son, from The British School Al Khubairat, and we hope he achieves his potential. Like Peter says, though, whether results are good, bad or indifferent, the process of learning will continue for the rest of their lives. And so the mantra lives on.

Jane Bett, Abu Dhabi