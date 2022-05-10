Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid says Dubai leads the world in its return to normality

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, said the emirate leads the world in the return to normality after he toured the Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday.

"Exhibitions are returning, tourism is recovering, real estate is rising, investment is accelerating and exports have reached new highs," Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

"Normality returns to Dubai, praise be to God ... and Dubai leads the world in return to normality."

He was accompanied by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai and Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed, Deputy Ruler of Dubai.

"We are constantly working with our partners to enhance the growth of the tourism and travel sectors at local, regional and international levels," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"The UAE plays a unique role on the global stage as a country that bridges the markets of the East and the West.

"Our unique strengths place us in a good position to play an influential role in opening new horizons of growth for these sectors globally and create fresh opportunities for the worldwide economy.

"Hosting the six-month Expo 2020 Dubai, the largest World Expo in the history of the event, has further reinforced Dubai’s status as a hub for business, tourism and investment."

The Arabian Travel Market, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, opened on Monday and concludes on Thursday.

The event is considered a bellwether for the travel industry in the Middle East, offering an insight into the trends that will shape the year ahead.

More than 1,500 exhibiting companies from 158 countries are taking part in the four-day tourism event that will welcome about 20,000 visitors.

Countries seeking to revive their tourism numbers are featuring on the exhibition's show floor, from Japan to Jamaica and South Africa to Italy.

Travel and tourism are starting to show signs of recovery from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, with many companies starting to step up recruitment as countries reopen their borders.