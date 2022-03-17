Awaiting an astronaut's return to Earth

With reference to Sarwat Nasir's piece Will Russia bring home American astronaut from International Space Station? (March 15): political differences should not be construed as hatred or animosity. The scientific exploration of space is for all on Earth. Let's hope the astronaut Mark Vande Hei lands back safely on the Soyuz spacecraft due on March 30.

Nazim Hasan Khan, Uttar Pradesh, India

A long overdue reunion and return home

With reference to the report by Laura O'Callaghan and Paul Peachey Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori reunited with families after return to UK (March 16): I feel so relieved and happy that Ms Zaghari and Mr Ashoori are finally reunited with their spouses and children. Their families have really fought hard and stood by their cause for all these long years. Both the British-Iranian dual citizens being released and on that flight back home was such heartening news.

Pauline Van Lelyveld, Blantyre, Malawi

How much do the UN's orders determine Russia's moves?

With reference to the report UN orders Russia to end Ukraine invasion (March 16): Sadly, the ruling doesn't mean much. Russia doesn't grant the ICJ jurisdiction over citizens of their country, the same as the US. Furthermore, the UN can't do much besides voice criticism. As a permanent member of the Security Council, Russia has full veto authority over any substantive UN action.

Rodney Edens, North Carolina, US

Tough choices for Ukrainians

With reference to Michael Young's op-ed Notes for Kyiv today, from Beirut in '82 (March 16): the Ukrainians should be encouraged to leave as soon as possible through the humanitarian corridors that have been set up. We have seen what is happening to the cities. Kyiv could become another Grozny and Aleppo. Nobody in Ukraine wants that.

Alii Rosanna, Dubai

I have a friend who just escaped from Kryvyi Rih in central Ukraine. She has no family left so she is looking for places that she can emigrate to. But others have sick mothers and fathers and it is their home. She cries everyday for her friends that are stuck or fighting or hiding in bomb shelters. I think the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is doing what Ukranians want and doing it well. The memories of the west's invasions in the Middle East, the senseless killings by over a million combined, and what led up to that is still so fresh. I truly feel for the civilians in Ukraine. I hope peace prevails.

Bert Monroe, Washington, US