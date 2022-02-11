Rayan's tragic story is a lesson for the whole world

I write in reference to your editorial What Rayan's story means for Morocco, the region and beyond (February 6): the world followed the tragedy of a young child stuck in a small opening of a Moroccan well surrounded by soft soil. Five anxious days would expire to yield a sad outcome. To the rescuers, donors, public, media and crowds, thanks for your prayers and condolences to the family. Whatever be our background, we are one – the human race – and we need each other. There are challenges ahead and it is events such as these, sad to say, that unites rather than divides us. It is shameful politics that is triggering a split world, and we were doing things wrong back then, as we are now.

Kerwin Maude, Pitt Meadows, Canada

India needs more Adani-like stories

I write in reference to Deepthi Nair's article Billionaire Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person (February 8): there are those who admire him and there are those who don't, but one cannot deny that Gautam Adani is a self-made man who rose over the past three decades to head what is one of the most powerful groups of companies not just in India but, increasingly, around the world as well. For Mr Adani to become Asia’s richest man is a sign that success, irrespective of one's social and economic status, is possible in India – if one dreams big and works both hard and smart. Governments at all levels also have a role to play, by creating the incentives necessary for people to move up in life and, one day, write their own success stories.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Lata Mangeshkar's music transcended generations

I write in reference to Katy Gillett's article Lata Mangeshkar death: 'Nightingale of India' laid to rest with funeral procession (February 6): in the sad passing of playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, India has lost one of its most talented daughters. Mangeshkar sang more than 30,000 songs in about 1,000 films and in 36 languages. She became the voice of India. Her melodious voice made lyrics memorable. People of all ages hummed her songs for the past 60 years. Her voice never aged, never faltered. She will always live in our hearts and memories through her songs. She was not only India's national treasure but also a gift to the world of music. A truly global figure.

Rajendra Aneja, Mumbai, India

AstraZeneca deserves a reassessment

I write in reference to Laura O'Callaghan's article AstraZeneca vaccine's reputation damage 'killed hundreds of thousands', says top scientist (February 7): in that case, a fresh assessment of the vaccine should be carried out and results made public to kill disinformation. There is no reason to say that the AstraZeneca vaccine is problematic unless proven with data analysis based on research carried out in several countries. And whatever be the conclusion, it should be formally acknowledged by people in positions of authority.

Nazim Hasan Khan, Dubai