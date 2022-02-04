Whoopi Goldberg and the importance of weighing one's words

With reference to the report Whoopi Goldberg suspended from 'The View' over Holocaust comments (February 2): one should weigh his or her words carefully when they are on a public platform or on-screen conducting a show or interview. Ms Goldberg may not have meant what she said, but spoken words – like shot arrows and passing moments – never come back. It is just an unfortunate fact.

Nazim Hasan Khan, Dubai

India's budget focuses on long-term growth

With regard to Rebecca Bundhun's piece India's growth-focused budget to boost economy as inflation rises (February 1): India’s budget delivered by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman received mixed reactions from industry leaders, political parties, particularly those in the opposition, and panelists in TV debates. The lack of agreement seemed to be one of the main outcomes of the budget.

Salaried middle-class people’s tax slabs remain the same, which is both good and bad news. But it is regrettable that there won’t be a rise in bank interest rates for senior citizens this year either. As a senior citizen myself, I am sad about this apparent negligence towards pensioners. Countless retired people and pensioners have for decades contributed to the growth of the nation.

That quibble apart, I applaud the thought given to the future of the country and its development across sectors. That the intention has been to make India a force to reckon with in the coming decades is laudable.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

The unpredictable range of lightning?

With reference to the video on the US lightning bolt measuring 768km sets world record (February 2): it’s interesting how we are only just hearing about this now – almost two years after it was actually recorded. Lightning struck in April 2020 and spanned 768 kilometres. That’s a stunning record, especially as the previous longest bolt – almost four years ago – measured a “meagre” 59km.

Stephen Andy Wise, Austin, Texas, US

The struggle for bird-keepers is real too

I am writing to you about Mahmoud Rida's video Pigeon breeders in Lebanon are struggling to survive (February 2): this is an old Islamic tradition of the Shaybanid dynasty. We see its influences in Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. They built special towers for the birds, some of which still survive. It is incredible to see evidence of such a different way of life even today.

Ijaz Ali, Abu Dhabi