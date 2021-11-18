A holistic approach to solving Delhi's smog problem

This is in reference to Taniya Dutta's article Farmers blamed for air pollution in Delhi seek green land-clearance solutions (November 16): to blame just one group of people for Delhi's smog is both myopic and fruitless. We need to consider a number of contributing factors, ranging from stubble burning by farmers in regions around Delhi to vehicular emissions to solid waste burning and soil and road dust in the city. There seem to be two reasons why this years-long problem has not been resolved. First is the lack of political will, especially as Delhi and its neighbouring states are governed by different parties that are adversarial towards one another. Second, the concerned ministries and government departments appear to be working in silos rather than together. Joined-up thinking is the need of the hour.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

There is money to tackle climate change

This is in reference to Tim Stickings's article World reaches climate deal after tense climax to Cop26 (November 13): the speech Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley made at Cop26 seems relevant when thinking about the costs involved in dealing with climate change. Ms Mottley stated that the world had spent $25 trillion over the past 13 years by way of quantitative easing, of which $9tn was spent during the pandemic. So the money is available to do something about the climate emergency.

Norman Lockhart, Innerleithen, Scotland

Record visits to the Expo

This is in reference to the article Fazil Ummer visited all 192 pavilions – in pictures (November 8): I am proud to have made it to every single country's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. On one particular day, I must have walked close to 50,000 steps across the site. The best thing about my visits was that I collected stamps from 183 countries.

Bibin Babu, Dubai

I went to Expo 2020 Dubai three times, all in the month of October, visiting all of the nearly 200 pavilions. Having read a few similar articles about people visiting the expo, I feel I have covered more distance at the venue.

Farida, Dubai

A magnanimous move from Jordan's king

This is in reference to Khaled Yacoub Oweis's article Jordan king pardons everyone charged with insulting him: this is a generous and magnanimous move.

Nazim Hasan Khan, India