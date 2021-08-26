Praying for Afghanistan evacuations to go off safely

With reference to the report Afghanistan live: 'The sooner we can finish, the better', says Joe Biden (August 24): I pray for everyone to be evacuated at the earliest, with no harm done to them and their families. May god lead them out of Afghanistan safely.

Asun Haruo, Chuuk, Micronesia

Kabul and the consequences for India

With regard to Taniya Dutta's article India sees strategic threat in Afghanistan after Taliban victory (August 24): India has invested huge amounts of money in Afghanistan – more than $3 billion into development projects since the US-led coalition toppled the first Taliban government in 2001. Last week's turn of events will affect India in a big way, both in terms of investments as well as the evacuation of Afghans. However, India has completed the better part of evacuating Indians, as well as issuing visas for Afghans. But, as the article analysed well, the tricky situation is that India's rivals may take advantage of this opportunity and make deals with the Taliban. I am hopeful that India will handle this scenario diplomatically. It remains to be seen whether development will stay on track and if peace in the region will prevail.

K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

Disinfecting schools is smart prep for reopening

With reference to Anam Rizvi's report UAE schools expect most pupils to return to class next week (August 24): I saw the video about the classrooms being disinfected and the deep cleaning being done. This is a very good initiative by the authorities before the children go back to school.

Mohammad Azam, Dubai

Another tourist draw for Dubai

With reference to Janice Rodriques's report Ain Dubai to open to the public on October 21 with tickets now available to book (Aug 24): it looks really beautiful. Would be nice to visit. Well done, Dubai.

Arzoo C, Islamabad, Pakistan

Lucky cat and the kindness of strangers

With regard to the report Dubai Ruler praises 'heroes' who caught cat falling 30ft from balcony (Aug 24): that's good presence of mind of the people who cushioned its fall with the bedsheet. My cat accidentally fell 20 years ago in a similar manner, hit its chin on the ground and hurt his pallet.

Linda Jean Evans, Perth, Australia

My cat died from falling off like this. Let's not assume cats can survive falls. The notion might get into the heads of young children who, while innocently playing, could actually risk a cat's life trying to test the theory. Glad this one was saved.

Muhammad Uzair, Ras Al Khaimah

Ain Dubai in numbers 126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure 1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch 16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim. 9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project. 5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place 192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

If you go: Getting there: Flying to Guyana requires first reaching New York with either Emirates or Etihad, then connecting with JetBlue or Caribbean Air at JFK airport. Prices start from around Dh7,000. Getting around: Wildlife Worldwide offers a range of Guyana itineraries, such as its small group tour, the 15-day ‘Ultimate Guyana Nature Experience’ which features Georgetown, the Iwokrama Rainforest (one of the world’s four remaining pristine tropical rainforests left in the world), the Amerindian village of Surama and the Rupununi Savannah, known for its giant anteaters and river otters; wildlifeworldwide.com

The bio: Favourite film: Declan: It was The Commitments but now it’s Bohemian Rhapsody. Heidi: The Long Kiss Goodnight. Favourite holiday destination: Declan: Las Vegas but I also love getting home to Ireland and seeing everyone back home. Heidi: Australia but my dream destination would be to go to Cuba. Favourite pastime: Declan: I love brunching and socializing. Just basically having the craic. Heidi: Paddleboarding and swimming. Personal motto: Declan: Take chances. Heidi: Live, love, laugh and have no regrets.

Abaya trends The utilitarian robe held dear by Arab women is undergoing a change that reveals it as an elegant and graceful garment available in a range of colours and fabrics, while retaining its traditional appeal.

Who is Mohammed Al Halbousi? The new speaker of Iraq’s parliament Mohammed Al Halbousi is the youngest person ever to serve in the role. The 37-year-old was born in Al Garmah in Anbar and studied civil engineering in Baghdad before going into business. His development company Al Hadeed undertook reconstruction contracts rebuilding parts of Fallujah’s infrastructure. He entered parliament in 2014 and served as a member of the human rights and finance committees until 2017. In August last year he was appointed governor of Anbar, a role in which he has struggled to secure funding to provide services in the war-damaged province and to secure the withdrawal of Shia militias. He relinquished the post when he was sworn in as a member of parliament on September 3. He is a member of the Al Hal Sunni-based political party and the Sunni-led Coalition of Iraqi Forces, which is Iraq’s largest Sunni alliance with 37 seats from the May 12 election. He maintains good relations with former Prime Minister Nouri Al Maliki’s State of Law Coaliton, Hadi Al Amiri’s Badr Organisation and Iranian officials.

The specs: 2019 Audi A8 Price From Dh390,000 Engine 3.0L V6 turbo Gearbox Eight-speed automatic Power 345hp @ 5,000rpm Torque 500Nm @ 1,370rpm Fuel economy, combined 7.5L / 100km

