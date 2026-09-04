A sovereign Lebanon serves Israel and Iran alike

Were Iran and Israel to accept Lebanon’s status as a sovereign state, not only would this be a principled decision – one that is in accordance with the universal values enshrined in the UN Charter – it would also serve both countries’ long-term interests.

Today, unfortunately, both these regional powers use Lebanon as a space to jockey for influence and settle disputes against one another. They treat the country as though its territory, institutions and people are available for them to exploit. It is time for them to change course.

Israel’s expanding military presence in the south of Lebanon is the most visible threat to the latter’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Reporting in The National this week has documented Israeli forces moving beyond the self-established “yellow line” into three villages, demolishing homes and restricting residents’ access to their own land.

These actions are driven by legitimate security concerns. Israel has fought two major wars with Hezbollah, and its northern residents have repeatedly come under the Iran-backed militia’s rocket fire. But security cannot be used as a permanent justification to destroy homes, displace hundreds of thousands of civilians and expand territorial control. Neither will any of these excesses sustain the current ceasefire, let alone secure lasting peace.

Meanwhile, Iran’s support for Hezbollah has long given it undue influence over Lebanese affairs that repeatedly undermined the Lebanese state – including dragging the country into wars with Israel. The recent controversy over Iranian ambassador Mohammad Reza Sheibani’s refusal to leave Lebanon is another reminder of Tehran’s high-handed approach to dealing with that country.

But Beirut’s decision to declare Mr Sheibani “persona non grata”, and its insistence that Tehran communicate through state institutions, is significant. It reflects Hezbollah’s waning influence in Lebanon, and points to an emboldened Lebanese leadership that is determined to reclaim Lebanon’s sovereignty.

Beirut’s efforts to break free from Iran’s grip, negotiate with Israel and engage with other Middle Eastern powers are noteworthy – both for the country and the region. Lebanon sits at the intersection of competing interests involving Israel, Iran, Turkey and others – and a stable and prosperous Levant needs a strong and independent Lebanon at the heart of it.

However, the Lebanese cannot be expected to rebuild their state, following years of economic decline and conflict, if others continue to undermine it. Israel’s encroachments and Iran’s intransigence over the issue of disarming Hezbollah are both hurdles to progress. But neither will Israel’s encroachments make it more secure, nor will Iran’s intransigence serve to retain its influence in the Levant. Put simply, business as usual is counterproductive and unsustainable.

There is an alternative path, which is to follow the lead of some of the other countries in the region, in building mutually beneficial partnerships directly with Beirut, as the likes of the UAE and Syria are focused on achieving. A good starting point would be to treat Lebanon not as a buffer zone, a battlefield or a bargaining chip, but as a sovereign country.