Syria's government should be honest about the violence its people are seeing

In an interview with The National on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on February 15, Syria’s Foreign Minister, Asaad Al Shibani, sought to dispel widespread notions that his country is riven with sectarian violence. In recent months, Syria has seen hundreds – perhaps thousands – killed in clashes between government forces or their affiliates and various other groups, including Kurdish forces, alleged insurgents in Alawite areas and Druze militias.

Mr Al Shibani appears to view these incidents through a non-sectarian lens. “There is no violence against minorities in Syria,” he said, characterising ongoing conflict in pockets of the country as “problems with armed groups that are…outside the framework of the state”.

Those sentiments are in step with the government’s official stance, articulated repeatedly by President Ahmad Al Shara, which is that Syria’s minority communities are equal players in its society, and their rights are respected. Portraying these events as anything other than an effort by the state to assert control, Mr Al Shibani says, is “political propaganda” that exploits the sects themselves.

It is true, as Mr Al Shibani points out, that there are many Kurds, Alawites and Druze living peacefully across the country. Nor has the government itself taken on an explicitly sectarian character, as many feared it would, given the dominant role of Hayat Tahrir Al Sham (HTS) – until recently an extremist theocratic militant group – in the administration.

But it is also true that the various clashes that have taken place share a common denominator in the form of community groups feeling their interests are being threatened, and the response to their concerns has often chaotic and been heavy-handed.

By issuing sweeping denials, Mr Al Shibani risks undermining the government’s credibility

Mr Al Shibani’s claims are undercut by the fact that in many instances the worst violence was meted out by extremist militants linked to HTS. In the absence of much accountability, many are fleeing across the border to Lebanon, and calls for separatism – especially among some Druze groups – are growing.

When asked what message he has for those fleeing, Mr Al Shibani noted the country is still in a “transitional period” and said: “Perhaps some people or some parties feel insecure, but we believe this is normal.”

It should not be. If Syria’s government is to attract more returnees from its diaspora, as well as the international support and investment it needs to get the country back on its feet, it must acknowledge the immense suffering this violence has caused, recognise that some communities feel threatened and reign in any groups engaging in sectarian violence in its name, instead of denying altogether that such violence exists.

By issuing sweeping denials, Mr Al Shibani risks undermining the government’s credibility among its people in a fractured society. And credibility is necessary if the government is to secure broad acceptance of its critical mission of uniting Syria.