Syrian Foreign Minister Al Shibani claims 'no violence' against minorities despite widespread killings

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani denied that the country's minority groups had been subjected to violence, stating that their rights were protected, despite violent episodes involving the Druze, Alawites and Kurds over the past year.

Speaking to Hadley Gamble on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Mr Al Shibani said non-state armed groups were responsible for any violence.

“There is no violence against minorities in Syria,” Mr Al Shibani said. “No, it has never happened in the past,” he stated when pressed again.

“There are problems with armed groups that are outside the law and outside the framework of the state,” he said.

Several episodes of sectarian violence have taken place since former leader Bashar Al Assad was ousted by a rebel offensive in December 2024. The new government in Syria is led by prominent figures from Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, a former splinter group of Al Qaeda.

One of the earliest outbreaks was in March last year, when at least 1,300 Alawite civilians were killed during a government campaign to stop what it described as an insurgency by members of the former regime in the coastal region. The Assad family, who ruled Syria for decades with a strong and violent grip on power, were from the Alawite sect.

Sectarian violence shook Sweida in July last year, when clashes between armed Bedouin and Druze militiamen escalated into indiscriminate bloodshed, killing hundreds of civilians, most of them Druze.

Residents and human rights groups have accused Syrian troops of taking part in abuses against the Druze.

Despite a ceasefire agreed in July, the situation remains tense and access to Sweida difficult. Since the violence, Druze leaders have called for self-determination for Sweida and barred state forces from entering the city.

Druze leaders are now calling for separatism, and have appointed an unofficial local administration led by Sheikh Hikmat Al Hijri, an influential cleric known for his pro-Israel stance. The body is not recognised by the government in Damascus.

Israel, which is also home to a Druze minority, bombed government forces during the July clashes, positioning itself as a defender of the minority group.

Analysts say that under the banner of protecting minorities, Israel is pursuing its own interests, including securing its border and undermining a government it distrusts. The National recently visited the city and found an increasing Israeli presence.

President Ahmad Al Shara has pledged to hold those responsible for the July breaches to account. Last month, Human Rights Watch denounced the lack of accountability for abuses on all sides and urged authorities to accelerate judicial proceedings.

“We do not want sects to be exploited this way. We want to protect the sects. Protecting the sects means not involving them in this misleading political propaganda,” Mr Al Shibani said.

The most recent clashes have been between Syrian forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces as Damascus retook control of areas in the north-east.

In recent days, Syrian troops have pulled back from the outskirts of Hasakah. Water and electricity have partially been restored in Kobani, though the city remains encircled. About 160,000 people displaced by last month’s battles are sheltering in schools and mosques, according to UN estimates, further straining already scarce resources.

“We protect their rights but this is a transitional period. Perhaps some people or some parties feel insecure, but we believe this is normal,” Mr Al Shibani said.

He added that the sects were represented in parliament and that their identities were protected by the state. Mr Al Shara last month issued a decree providing Kurds with greater rights and recognition. A Kurdish governor also officially began his duties in Hasakah on Saturday.

“There is no genocide of minorities. They are present in the government and in parliament,” Mr Al Shibani said.