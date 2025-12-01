Eid Al Etihad is a chance for the UAE to reflect on 54 years of success

Today, as people across the UAE take time off to join nationwide Eid Al Etihad celebrations, it is worth reflecting on how the world looked in 1971 as a group of emirates in the Arabian Peninsula historically came together to create a new and distinctive society.

That year, the US secretly opened channels of communication with China, paving the way for president Richard Nixon’s ground-breaking 1972 visit. The space race between the Soviet Union and the US was in full swing, and in January and February, two crewed Apollo missions landed on the Moon. Back down on Earth, American programmer Ray Tomlison sent an electronic message between two computers – the first email.

In the Middle East, many countries were still reckoning with the aftermath of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war. A group of oil-producing nations, Opec, signed two milestone price agreements that began its transformation from a lobbying group to a powerful player on the world stage. It was against this dynamic backdrop that the UAE was born.

Fifty-four years later, it is striking how much the country’s strategic openness to world has helped it to achieve. In terms of diplomacy, the UAE soon established itself as a non-aligned yet principled nation, ready to play its part in shaping a better Middle East and wider world – a role it continues to play today while pursuing strategic autonomy. At home, the Emirates quickly harnessed its natural resources to benefit its people and lay the foundations for a successful and stable state.

When it comes to technology, the Emirates has been just as pioneering as Tomlinson was with his first email, not just exploring the world of artificial intelligence but putting it to use in the day-to-day running of the country. And, just as the superpowers of the 70s invested heavily in space exploration, the UAE has shown that emerging countries can send their citizens into orbit while making important scientific discoveries along the way.

Such progress is to be celebrated but it has also come at a cost. Defending a small nation in a turbulent region is a serious matter and yesterday, on the eve of Eid Al Etihad, the UAE marked Commemoration Day, paying its respects to those Emiratis who gave their lives in the line of duty.

This week’s celebrations are more than a display of nationalism. It is a chance to see how the UAE’s founding principles – tolerance, ambition and togetherness – inform its development today. Home to more than 200 nationalities and with a quality of life this is a demonstrable draw for people the world over, the Emirates has successfully balanced opportunity with stability, creating an exceptional society.

It is a society that will continue to change but with core principles guiding its progress. The importance of cohesion is one of these principles and next year’s Eid Al Etihad will take place during the UAE’s Year of the Family. It will be a fitting motif for the country’s 55th anniversary – although some have described a nation as a “family of families” the Emirates has shown that the characteristics of family – unity, support and care – are also important in building a pioneering nation.

