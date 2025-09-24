The world must act to keep aid workers safe

Yemen is a country that could only benefit from the efforts of skilled and dedicated humanitarians. The World Bank estimates that 17 million Yemenis – half the population – face food insecurity, and 18 million lack access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

Yet, despite Yemen’s chronic state of crisis, dozens of UN staff members are in the custody of the country’s Houthi rebels. Raids on UN premises in Sanaa less than a month ago forced the organisation’s resident co-ordinator to relocate operations to Aden, out of the militants’ reach. Dangers such as these face humanitarians across the world – last month the UN confirmed that a record 383 relief workers were killed globally in 2024, nearly half of them in Gaza.

Rarely has it been so dangerous for humanitarian staff working in the field. Palestine is a prime example; medics and aid workers operating in Gaza have been killed despite displaying insignia, having marked vehicles and identifying themselves and their movements to the Israeli military. Humanitarians can also fall victim to disinformation and false accusations that fuel armed groups’ suspicion and paranoia, as in Yemen.

A minute of silence in remembrance of aid workers killed in Gaza is held at the UN in New York on November 13, 2023. Anadolu

The threats posed to aid workers were highlighted at the UN General Assembly in New York this week as the UAE joined liked-minded member states in signing a Declaration for the Protection of Humanitarian Personnel. This aims to help states improve safety and security for aid workers, working in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2730. Passed in May of last year, this resolution calls on states to “respect and protect United Nations and humanitarian personnel in accordance with their obligations under international law”.

The UN has its limitations and some may be sceptical that drafting and signing declarations will not be enough to ensure the safety of aid workers in volatile and dangerous environments. Although it is true that resolutions and statements in and of themselves do not guarantee more safety, they do establish legal, political and diplomatic norms that aid workers are not to be touched – no perpetrator can say they didn’t know.

Resolutions and statements in and of themselves do not guarantee more safety, they do establish legal, political and diplomatic norms that aid workers are not to be touched

Such public and high-level agreements also establish frameworks for transparency and engagement by trusted intermediaries. The International Committee of the Red Cross, for example, plays an important role in liaising with often-violent non-state actors. In October, the organisation said that it had established “successful contact with 60 per cent of armed groups worldwide”, building on the ICRC’s “long history of confidential humanitarian engagement with armed groups to alleviate and prevent the suffering of persons living in areas controlled by these groups”.

Such engagement – backed up by public declarations and commitments from the international community that it will stand up for humanitarian personnel – can lead to better outcomes, such as improved access to vulnerable populations and more security for relief workers. However, more can be done. Reduced international funding for aid missions, including their security component, puts more humanitarians at risk. So too does the militarisation of aid, such as the highly controversial US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Fund.

Given the inherent dangers and complexity of running successful aid missions, anything that can mitigate the risks facing aid workers is significant. That the issue has been highlighted at the highest level of the UN General Assembly is a good way to commemorate 80 years since the establishment of the only truly global governance system the world has.

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Ethree%20three%20212.7kWh%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201%2C000bhp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E15%2C600Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20530km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh500%2C000%2B%20est%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Eearly%202023%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.

The National's picks 4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah

5.10pm: Continous

5.45pm: Raging Torrent

6.20pm: West Acre

7pm: Flood Zone

7.40pm: Straight No Chaser

8.15pm: Romantic Warrior

8.50pm: Calandogan

9.30pm: Forever Young

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

GRAN%20TURISMO %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Neill%20Blomkamp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Harbour%2C%20Orlando%20Bloom%2C%20Archie%20Madekwe%2C%20Darren%20Barnet%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

2.0 Director: S Shankar Producer: Lyca Productions; presented by Dharma Films Cast: Rajnikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey Rating: 3.5/5 stars

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

The specs Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Transmission: ten-speed Power: 420bhp Torque: 624Nm Price: Dh325,125 On sale: Now

Results: 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m | Winner: AF Al Montaqem, Bernardo Pinheiro (jockey), Ernst Oertel (trainer) 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,200m | Winner: Daber W’Rsan, Connor Beasley, Jaci Wickham 6pm: Handicap (PA) Dh85,000 1,600m | Winner: Bainoona, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinel 6.30pm: Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 1,600m | Winner: AF Makerah, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 | Winner: AF Motaghatres, Antonio Fresu, Ernst Oertel 7.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh90,000 1,600m | Winner: Tafakhor, Ronan Whelan, Ali Rashid Al Raihe

Results 5pm: Al Falah – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Bshara, Richard Mullen (jockey), Salem Al Ketbi (trainer) 5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel 6pm: Al Dhafra – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Mualami, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud 6.30pm: Al Khaleej Al Arabi – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Hawafez, Adrie de Vries, Abubakar Daud 7pm: Al Mafraq – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi 7.30pm: Al Samha – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Celestial Spheres, Patrick Cosgrave, Ismail Mohammed

Winners Ballon d’Or (Men’s)

Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain / France) Ballon d’Or Féminin (Women’s)

Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona / Spain) Kopa Trophy (Best player under 21 – Men’s)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona / Spain) Best Young Women’s Player

Vicky López (Barcelona / Spain) Yashin Trophy (Best Goalkeeper – Men’s)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City / Italy) Best Women’s Goalkeeper

Hannah Hampton (England / Aston Villa and Chelsea) Men’s Coach of the Year

Luis Enrique (Paris Saint-Germain) Women’s Coach of the Year

Sarina Wiegman (England)