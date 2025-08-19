Number of aid workers killed reaches all-time high, says UN, with nearly half of them in Gaza and West Bank

Killings of aid workers rose nearly a third to almost 400 last year, the deadliest year since records began in 1997, with the war in Gaza continuing to drive high death rates, UN data showed on Tuesday.

Last year, 383 aid workers were killed, nearly half of them in the occupied Palestinian territories, according to the UN’s Aid Worker Security Database, a US-funded platform that tracks major security incidents affecting humanitarian staff.

Of those killed in the Palestinian territories, 173 were killed in Gaza amid Israeli army operations, the data showed.

“This is more than a statistical spike. It is a stain – the normalisation of violence against this community. Each attack on a colleague is an attack on all of us, and we do not accept it,” said Tom Fletcher, UN under secretary general for humanitarian affairs.

“As a humanitarian movement, we demand the protection of civilians and aid workers and we demand that perpetrators are held to account. Humanitarians will not retreat, despite these dangers.”

The first eight months of this year showed no sign of a reversal of the disturbing trend: 265 aid workers have been killed as of mid-August, according to the Database.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted that humanitarian workers are the lifeline for more than 300 million people caught in conflict or disaster. But he said that funding is drying up and those who provide humanitarian aid are increasingly under attack.

The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement said 18 of its staff and volunteers have been killed so far this year “while carrying out their life-saving work”.

“The rules of war are clear: humanitarian personnel must be respected and protected. Every attack is a grave betrayal of humanity, and the rules designed to protect them and the communities they serve. Each killing sends a dangerous message that their lives were expendable. They were not,” said Mirjana Spoljaric, president of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

Meanwhile the UN's World Health Organisation said 1,121 health workers and patients have been killed and hundreds injured in attacks across 16 territories, with the most deaths were in Sudan.

“Each attack inflicts lasting harm, deprives entire communities of life-saving care when they need it the most, endangers health care providers, and weakens already strained health systems,” the WHO said.

World Humanitarian Day marks the day in 2003 when UN rights chief Sergio Vieira de Mello and 21 other humanitarians were killed in the bombing of the UN headquarters in Baghdad.

ARSENAL IN 1977 Feb 05 Arsenal 0-0 Sunderland Feb 12 Manchester City 1-0 Arsenal Feb 15 Middlesbrough 3-0 Arsenal Feb 19 Arsenal 2-3 West Ham Feb 26 Middlesbrough 4-1 Arsenal (FA Cup) Mar 01 Everton 2-1 Arsenal Mar 05 Arsenal 1-4 ipswich March 08 Arsenal 1-2 West Brom Mar 12 QPR 2-1 Arsenal Mar 23 Stoke 1-1 Arsenal Apr 02 Arsenal 3-0 Leicester

Omar Yabroudi's factfile Born: October 20, 1989, Sharjah Education: Bachelor of Science and Football, Liverpool John Moores University 2010: Accrington Stanley FC, internship 2010-2012: Crystal Palace, performance analyst with U-18 academy 2012-2015: Barnet FC, first-team performance analyst/head of recruitment 2015-2017: Nottingham Forest, head of recruitment 2018-present: Crystal Palace, player recruitment manager

ROUTE%20TO%20TITLE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%201%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Leolia%20Jeanjean%206-1%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%202%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Naomi%20Osaka%207-6%2C%201-6%2C%207-5%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%203%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marie%20Bouzkova%206-4%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERound%204%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Anastasia%20Potapova%206-0%2C%206-0%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQuarter-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Marketa%20Vondrousova%206-0%2C%206-2%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESemi-final%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBeat%20Coco%20Gauff%206-2%2C%206-4%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFinal%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Beat%20Jasmine%20Paolini%206-2%2C%206-2%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips for used car buyers Choose cars with GCC specifications

Get a service history for cars less than five years old

Don’t go cheap on the inspection

Check for oil leaks

Do a Google search on the standard problems for your car model

Do your due diligence. Get a transfer of ownership done at an official RTA centre

Check the vehicle’s condition. You don’t want to buy a car that’s a good deal but ends up costing you Dh10,000 in repairs every month

Validate warranty and service contracts with the relevant agency and and make sure they are valid when ownership is transferred

If you are planning to sell the car soon, buy one with a good resale value. The two most popular cars in the UAE are black or white in colour and other colours are harder to sell Tarek Kabrit, chief executive of Seez, and Imad Hammad, chief executive and co-founder of CarSwitch.com