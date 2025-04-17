Why the UAE is the place to look for answers to extreme weather

A crisis management event in November 2024 held by Dubai Police where officials discussed how the UAE will handle rainfall and flooding. Last April, Dubai was brought to a standstill when 100mm of rain fell in 12 hours. Antonie Robertson / The National

A crisis management event in November 2024 held by Dubai Police where officials discussed how the UAE will handle rainfall and flooding. Last April, Dubai was brought to a standstill when 100mm of rai Show more