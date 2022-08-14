Abu Dhabi's crisis management team prepare for bad weather

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team has held a meeting before the bad weather expected this week.

Officials met in person on Sunday morning to discuss proactive measures to be taken across the emirate to limit the potential damage from the forecast heavy rainfall.

The meeting was chaired by Major General Pilot Fares Khalaf Al Mazrouei, commander-in-chief of Abu Dhabi Police, and chairman of the Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Team.

Maj Gen Al Mazrouei reviewed and approved plans submitted on how to ensure all critical teams were ready for the bad weather.

He also emphasised the importance of all teams collaborating together and following a unified procedure to deal with emergencies.

Dr Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, acting director general of Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crises and Disaster Management Centre, said follow-up plans were in place to ensure all required resources were available to deal with the adverse weather.

He said they were co-ordinating with the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s various teams to ensure valley streams flow freely. Dr Al Nuaimi promised to hold co-ordination meetings with all relevant field teams from Al Ain Municipality and Al Dhafrah Municipality, Red Crescent Authority, Tadweer, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi and Al Ain Distribution Company to ensure a quick and efficient response to all emergencies.

Officials emphasised the importance of following the latest weather developments through official sources and channels, and called on the public to follow instructions to stay safe and avoid being in dangerous places.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Department of Health - Abu Dhabi, Department of Energy – Abu Dhabi, Tadweer, the National Meteorology Centre and Adnoc.

