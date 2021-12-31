Middle East leaders must stick to their resolutions in the New Year

The New Year is usually an emotional time. For some, the idea of another year gone by is depressing. For others, it is a fresh start, although maintaining it can prove challenging. A British study found that only 26 per cent of people who made New Year's resolutions in 2020 kept them.

Will those promising to make the Middle East a better place in 2022 keep theirs? After a tough year, there is a heavy dose of scepticism.

The past week has brought more reminders of the hurdles ahead. In Lebanon, where politicians are particularly bad at keeping promises and where public debt stands at almost $100 billion, President Michel Aoun has said that the country needs six to seven years to emerge from its current crisis. After society's notably non-partisan response to the 2020 Beirut port blast, which killed 219 people, in mid-October deadly sectarian clashes broke out after weeks of Hezbollah-led accusations that the probe into the event was biased. Yesterday, The National reported on Lebanon's booming weapons market, as people rush to defend themselves in the failing state. Even the country's fruit is touched by the crisis. On a number of occasions this year, shipments abroad have been found stuffed full of the illegal drug Captagon.

Sudan, where hope rose in 2019 after protests toppled the country's dictator, Omar Al Bashir, has seen ongoing tussles between the military and the civilian government. Both appear helpless in the face of mounting hunger, economic crisis and, once again, mass protests.

The year ends in Libya with the breakdown of planned elections. The country and the international community will need to get back to the basics of state building and co-operation after the run-up to the vote became a farce, with illegitimate candidates putting themselves forwards and local loyalties once again getting in the way of national unity.

Palestine, Yemen and Syria continue to suffer from years-long political failures.

And, outside the region, one of its most important challenges is being decided in Vienna, as world powers negotiate with Iran to revive some form of a deal to curb the latter's nuclear programme. With no presence at the talks, much of the Arab world watches on with scepticism as some of the most consequential issues for the region remain undiscussed, such as Iran's use of regional proxies and ballistic missiles programme.

Perhaps worst of all, Covid-19 has so far killed almost 200,000 people in the Middle East, costing its economy almost $230 billion. It will be going nowhere in 2022.

But there is room for hope.

Yesterday, Saudi Arabia's King Salman encouraged Iran to abandon its policy of destabilisation and instead choose dialogue. There is far to go in this regard, but November did nonetheless see a visit by Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani to the UAE, where he met Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Khalifa, and Minister of State Khalifa Al Marar. Another diplomatic win for the region came when Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, travelled to Turkey, also in November, for talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. These are notable wins for regional diplomacy. And on the multilateral level, the UAE has is about to begin its two-year term on the UN's Security Council.

Beyond politics, optimism is mounting on a personal level in the region. The ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey found that six in 10 young Arabs believe their best days are ahead. This includes increases in the region's most-struggling countries, such as Syria, Lebanon and Yemen. This is remarkable after a year in which one in three under-25s in the Middle East lost a job, or had a family member lose one due to Covid-19. And in another recent survey, ninety per cent of working professionals polled in the region feel optimistic about 2022 as job prospects and economic growth improve.

At home, the UAE will also remember 2021 as one of its biggest celebrations on record: its 50th birthday. The country's development has been of almost-unprecedented speed and a genuine sign that the Middle East can be a place of hope. The region certainly needs it, and by learning from the many tough lessons of 2021, it could get some in 2022.