One Indian state's Covid success story could inspire sequels elsewhere

The Indian state of Kerala has been widely held up as a model of efficiency and humanism for its successes over the past year in handling the Covid-19 pandemic. Kerala's ability to cope with India's ongoing second wave has sharply contrasted with the desperate shortages of oxygen and hospital beds across much of the rest of the country.

The face of this success has been KK Shailaja, who was the state's health minister until earlier this month. Mrs Shailaja was controversially replaced by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government that she is a part of – even though the communist-led coalition won a historic re-election just days earlier. Her exit from the cabinet after five successful years has shocked many, and led to worries that the state government's efficient handling of the pandemic might suffer. However, even though any loss of public confidence during a crisis is unwelcome, the sources of Kerala's performance are far too deep to be overturned by the replacement of a single minister. Understanding why provides hope not only for the state, but for the country and the region at large.

Much of the praise for Kerala in the outbreak phase concentrated on its early and extensive pandemic preparation, and its effective use of contact-tracing to contain the disease. But as Covid-19 spread across India and lockdowns eased, transmission rates in Kerala were amongst the highest in the country. This is not surprising given that Kerala's density of population is the third-highest of any state in the union. But when we look at the ratio of deaths to infections, it has performed better than any other state in the country.

In other words, your chances of surviving Covid-19 in India – if you are unlucky enough to catch it – are better in Kerala than almost anywhere else in the country. This has everything to do with successive governments’ emphasis on expanding access to health care, which meant Kerala had significantly more doctors and patient beds per capita than the national average.

On top of that, the LDF government is engaged in an aggressive, data-driven push to expand the healthcare system’s capacity to cope with the pandemic’s growing demands. It has consciously modelled its approach on the internationally recognised Cuban system, minus that country’s crippling sanctions. The push for highly decentralised, "people friendly" healthcare delivery led the government to launch a major effort last year to upgrade hundreds of rural primary healthcare units to "family health centres", complete with modern lab facilities and extended operating hours.

The idea was to bring high-quality outpatient health care as close as possible to every resident, regardless of location or income. This kind of network has helped ensure that the disease surveillance has remained strong, and that patients aren’t on their own if their health care needs escalate.

This evidence-based approach to planning and delivering affordable public goods is what Indian citizens all across the country have been repeatedly promised; it is a core element of the pledge made to voters by New Delhi's ruling party – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which ignored scientific advice to hold large campaign rallies and religious events. But Kerala’s success in many ways also problematises the widespread assumption that the BJP’s shortcomings at the central government level are largely responsible for the tidal wave of sick and dying people.

Although there has been a major push towards ever-greater centralisation under the BJP's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, health remains a state subject. The worst-performing states include those run by the BJP, its allies and opponents alike; as do the best-performing ones. Centrally administered Union Territories have, in fact, experienced outcomes ranging from the best to middling. It is clear from the sheer range of conditions that differences cannot be explained solely by which party is currently in power.

Kerala's Health Minister KK Shailaja has proved decisive in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. ANI Twitter account

However, the central government is still responsible for providing assistance to states during crises. The difficult relationship between the LDF and the BJP – the latter had hoped to make inroads into the state in the recent election – has undoubtedly played a role in the very limited resources offered to the state. This is despite devastating floods, the painful economic contraction caused by the pandemic (including more than a million expatriate workers returning from the Gulf alone), and major changes that have deprived states the ability to directly collect sales taxes.

Kerala’s success, for example, in expanding Covid-19-testing and oxygen production without much external assistance isn’t just a story of the state health ministry. It is also the story of adroit footwork by the state’s finance ministry, backed by political commitment from the cabinet. These policies are unlikely to change under the new, also female, health minister, Veena George. For her part, Mrs Shailaja has now been appointed her party's chief whip, a position of arguably even greater political power.

The aforementioned commitment of the state has built on decades of steady investment in the social infrastructure of the state; education, health care and housing, and a range of programmes intended to provide a safety net for the disadvantaged and the precarious. The strong public consensus for this approach has provided for consistency across a steady alternation of power, usually every five years, between the LDF and its primary opposition in the state, the Congress party-led United Democratic Front coalition.

An official assists elderly people arriving to get inoculated at a Covid-19 vaccination camp in Kochi, Kerala. AP Photo

The question is whether this public consensus can be exported elsewhere in the country and the region. While economic growth in the few states that have adopted the social democratic elements of the so-called "Kerala model" have been lower than the national average – such as West Bengal – poverty has steadily reduced while purchasing power has grown. It has also proved to be politically extremely successful, altering the grounds on which elections are fought.

The horrors of Covid-19 provide India, and its many individual laboratories of governance, a moment to frame their options outside the partisan BJP versus Congress arguments that play out endlessly across television studios and WhatsApp groups. The real choice is between growth-focused capitalism and justice-focused social democracy, between patronage and performance.

Kerala’s sure-footed and agile response to enormous simultaneous crises is something that stands out even on the global stage, and offers hope as complex emergencies such as climate change continue to unfold. Voters elsewhere in the country are unlikely to indefinitely ignore that.

Johann Chacko is a writer and South Asia analyst

History's medical milestones 1799 - First small pox vaccine administered 1846 - First public demonstration of anaesthesia in surgery 1861 - Louis Pasteur published his germ theory which proved that bacteria caused diseases 1895 - Discovery of x-rays 1923 - Heart valve surgery performed successfully for first time 1928 - Alexander Fleming discovers penicillin 1953 - Structure of DNA discovered 1952 - First organ transplant - a kidney - takes place 1954 - Clinical trials of birth control pill 1979 - MRI, or magnetic resonance imaging, scanned used to diagnose illness and injury. 1998 - The first adult live-donor liver transplant is carried out

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Company profile Date started: December 24, 2018 Founders: Omer Gurel, chief executive and co-founder and Edebali Sener, co-founder and chief technology officer Based: Dubai Media City Number of employees: 42 (34 in Dubai and a tech team of eight in Ankara, Turkey) Sector: ConsumerTech and FinTech Cashflow: Almost $1 million a year Funding: Series A funding of $2.5m with Series B plans for May 2020

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

MATCH INFO Fixture: Ukraine v Portugal, Monday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 3.8-litre twin-turbo flat-six Power: 650hp at 6,750rpm Torque: 800Nm from 2,500-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch auto Fuel consumption: 11.12L/100km Price: From Dh796,600 On sale: now

1971: The Year The Music Changed Everything Director: Asif Kapadia 4/5

Brief scores: Toss: Sindhis, elected to field first Kerala Knights 103-7 (10 ov) Parnell 59 not out; Tambe 5-15 Sindhis 104-1 (7.4 ov) Watson 50 not out, Devcich 49

Chinese Grand Prix schedule (in UAE time) Friday: First practice - 6am; Second practice - 10am Saturday: Final practice - 7am; Qualifying - 10am Sunday: Chinese Grand Prix - 10.10am

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don't have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you've highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don't be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you've set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are "open to opportunities". Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline "I'm hiring" or "We're hiring" in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

What you as a drone operator need to know A permit and licence is required to fly a drone legally in Dubai. Sanad Academy is the United Arab Emirate's first RPA (Remotely Piloted Aircraft) training and certification specialists endorsed by the Dubai Civil Aviation authority. It is responsible to train, test and certify drone operators and drones in UAE with DCAA Endorsement. "We are teaching people how to fly in accordance with the laws of the UAE," said Ahmad Al Hamadi, a trainer at Sanad. "We can show how the aircraft work and how they are operated. They are relatively easy to use, but they need responsible pilots. "Pilots have to be mature. They are given a map of where they can and can't fly in the UAE and we make these points clear in the lectures we give. "You cannot fly a drone without registration under any circumstances." Larger drones are harder to fly, and have a different response to location control. There are no brakes in the air, so the larger drones have more power. The Sanad Academy has a designated area to fly off the Al Ain Road near Skydive Dubai to show pilots how to fly responsibly. "As UAS technology becomes mainstream, it is important to build wider awareness on how to integrate it into commerce and our personal lives," said Major General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief, Dubai Police. "Operators must undergo proper training and certification to ensure safety and compliance. "Dubai's airspace will undoubtedly experience increased traffic as UAS innovations become commonplace, the Forum allows commercial users to learn of best practice applications to implement UAS safely and legally, while benefitting a whole range of industries."

'Panga' Directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha, Jassie Gill, Yagya Bhasin, Neena Gupta Rating: 3.5/5

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Stage 2 1. Mathieu van der Poel (NED) Alpecin-Fenix 4:18:30 2. Tadej Pogacar (SLV) UAE Team Emirates 0:00:06 3. Primoz Roglic (SLV) Jumbo-Visma 0:00:06 4. Wilco Kelderman (NED) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:00:06 5. Julian Alaphilippe (FRA) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:08

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

