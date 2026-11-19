Over three weeks have passed since Israelis went to the polls on October 27, yet political embers are still burning hot. Animosities on prominent display during the election campaign have not subsided. The two anchor parties – caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud and Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar – and their satellites are continuing to jostle for power that has, thus far, remained elusive. Anxiety levels are rising, while clarity is in short supply.

Mr Eisenkot, tapped by Israeli President Isaac Herzog on November 8 to form a new government, holds the mandate now, but faces only tenuous options. His “change bloc” – unsuccessful in its bid to secure an independent parliamentary majority – cannot unseat Mr Netanyahu without recruiting additional lawmakers. Doing so will entail difficult compromises on fundamental positions held by its constituents. Unlike the Rubik’s Cube, this puzzle appears to have no feasible solution.

Negotiations between prospective partners are under way, both formally and informally, yet the obstacles to consensus are formidable.

The price of bringing ultra-Orthodox factions into Mr Eisenkot’s fold could prove untenable for former prime minister Naftali Bennett, among others, who objects strenuously to wholesale exemptions from military conscription. Co-operation with the Arab-led lists is liable to alienate figures such as senior right-wing politician Avigdor Liberman, who has branded them “supporters of terrorism” against Israel.

Meanwhile, sharing power with Mr Netanyahu is a non-starter, despite pressure from advocates of a unity framework, for most of the opposition. For them, the premier and his far-right allies are anathema. If nothing gives, Mr Eisenkot’s quest will end in failure.

Protocol dictates that the Israeli President could then grant a similar mandate to a second candidate – presumably Mr Netanyahu, who received fewer recommendations for the top job during post-ballot consultations. The last resort would be a long-shot opportunity for the Knesset, under the alternative leadership of one of its members, possibly Mr Liberman, to assemble its own 61-seat coalition.

Exhaustion of all those avenues would trigger repeat elections in the coming months.

Israeli Arab politicians Ahmed Tibi, left, and Mansour Abbas ahead of a session in the Knesset on Tuesday. EPA Show caption: Israeli Arab politicians Ahmed Tibi, left, and Mansour Abbas…

Cognisant of this reality and aware that he may never get another opening, Mr Eisenkot is operating on multiple fronts simultaneously, building momentum towards his ostensible goal of inaugurating a new cabinet by month’s end. His proxies are discussing terms of a potential deal with the Haredi alliance, United Torah Judaism, while also conducting (seemingly futile) talks with Likud. Contingency plans are being formulated to swear in a minority government should all other avenues reach a dead end.

At the same time, practical measures are already being implemented to reshape the legislative terrain. On November 16, Mr Eisenkot’s cohort installed new chairpersons on two pivotal committees – Foreign Affairs and Defence, and Finance – that hold responsibility for legislative oversight of the executive branch. The following day, Matan Kahana, a primary surrogate of Mr Eisenkot, took up the gavel as Speaker of the Knesset, gaining authority over parliament’s workflow and procedures.

Expectations are that Mr Eisenkot and his allies will leverage those platforms to advance an ambitious agenda. Their strategy is to try to lock in high-priority legislative reforms that could endure even if he is compelled to concede defeat, working to reverse the cumulative institutional effects of Mr Netanyahu’s tenure.

Priority has been assigned to rolling back his overhaul of the judicial system. Moves to impose future term limits for a prime minister and to establish an official enquiry into the circumstances of the October 7, 2023 debacle are also in the pipeline. The outcome of these efforts remains uncertain.

Quote Friends and foes of Israel alike had best fasten their seatbelts

The chaotic fog surrounding Israel’s domestic alignment extends to the country’s foreign posture, which stands before an equally fateful crossroads.

Progress on the Board of Peace framework for Gaza has stalled, leaving critical issues pertaining to reconstruction and security unresolved. A fragile ceasefire in Lebanon threatens to collapse amid recurring friction, while the drumbeat of escalation raises the spectre of renewing open hostilities with Iran. This state of limbo, coinciding with visible strains in Israel’s vital relationship with the US, could not have come at a more precarious moment.

Mr Netanyahu, who remains caretaker leader for the time being, is the person who steered Israel into its current predicament. Last year, he advised that the country must prepare to “become Athens and super-Sparta”, adapting towards self-reliance in the face of growing international isolation. It stands to reason that he would maintain that unilateralist trajectory.

Mr Eisenkot has promised a less confrontational approach and a greater willingness to engage diplomatically, creating space, perhaps, for a resumed push towards regional integration. The burden of proof will rest upon him to deliver those results, if and when he manages to seize the reins from Mr Netanyahu. Those dynamics could grow far more fraught should fighting flare up suddenly on any of Israel’s open fronts.

Definitive answers about Israel’s direction – at home and abroad – are unlikely to emerge before a successor government assumes power. Even then, the political paralysis generated by a deeply fragmented electorate guarantees a turbulent road ahead. Friends and foes of Israel alike had best fasten their seatbelts.