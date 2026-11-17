Israel’s opposition bloc is facing one of its most important tests since October’s inconclusive election as it seeks to install Matan Kahana as Speaker of the Knesset, a key parliamentary position for the many parties scrambling to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Knesset Speaker, currently Netanyahu loyalist Amir Ohana, has significant influence over how parliament works and legislates. A vote was scheduled to take place on Tuesday evening.

Holding the position is crucial for the opposition to start challenging the legacy of Mr Netanyahu’s last four years in office, even though a new government has not yet been formed.

Opposition politicians have said that during this time they will seek to carry out the highest level of inquiry into the October 7 attacks, repeal the last government’s highly divisive judicial reforms and impose term limits on prime ministers.

Mr Kahana is expected to win the vote with the broad support of the opposition, including Arab-led parties, although Israeli outlet Channel 12 reported that there were fears in the opposition that Mr Netanyahu’s camp would try to delay the vote with a filibuster.

Israelis attend a right-wing protest against a decision by opposition leaders to nominate a new Knesset speaker to replace Amir Ohana, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party, in Jerusalem. Reuters Show caption: Israelis attend a right-wing protest against a decision by o…

The opposition move underlines the extent of political chaos in Israel as Mr Netanyahu tries to cling to power after his bloc won 53 seats in the elections, well short of a majority of 61 seats. Israel’s mainstream Jewish opposition bloc fared even worse at 48 seats. Parties that represent Israel’s Arab minority received an astonishing 19 seats.

The stalemate paves the way for what could be months of negotiations as President Isaac Herzog stewards a complicated process to enable the formation of a government. If the process fails, Israel will return to elections.

Gadi Eisenkot, the leader of the opposition Yashar party and the President’s first choice to form a government, still has few clear options, given that many of his allies refuse to work with Arab-Israeli politicians.

Since the results were announced, politicians have battled over Mr Netanyahu’s desire for more strikes on Iran, alleged malpractice during the voting and the potentially devastating consequences of massive Democratic wins in the US mid-term elections.

Some of the fiercest arguments are over Mr Netanyahu’s alleged drive to influence the elections by delegitimising the vast turnout of Arab-Israeli voters with claims of a foreign-funded campaign. Leaders of Arab-majority parties and some in the mainstream Jewish opposition have called Mr Netanyahu’s behaviour racist and an illegal interference in the democratic process.

The stakes were raised further on Monday when Israeli police said they launched an internal probe following reports that staff in the Prime Minister’s Office planted information that led to the arrest of three Arab activists on election day, in order to motivate right-wing voters to head to the polls by manufacturing fears of an illicit push to increase Arab voter turnout.