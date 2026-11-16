Eisenkot calls for inquiry into alleged Netanyahu role in election-day arrests of Arab Israeli activists

Israeli opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot has called for an investigation into alleged attempts by caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office to influence last month's election, including the arrests of Arab Israeli political activists on voting day.

The allegations emerged in an investigation by Channel 12's Uvda programme, which raised questions about the role of senior Netanyahu aides and Shin Bet director David Zini in the arrests, as well as alleged attempts to monitor and detain Arab Israeli politicians.

Mr Eisenkot, a former army chief who has been tasked by President Isaac Herzog with forming a government on November 8, pledged to establish a commission of inquiry into the conduct of the Prime Minister's office and security agencies before and during the October 27 vote.

In a post on X, he alleged an “attempt to rig the elections through the planting of evidence and the deployment of the police against Arab citizens of Israel without a valid search warrant or arrest warrant”.

“The conduct of outgoing Prime Minister Netanyahu and his inner circle poses a tangible, direct and immediate threat to Israeli democracy,” he wrote, calling for an immediate investigation by the police and Shin Bet.

The Uvda report alleged that Mr Netanyahu's chief of staff, Ido Norden, contacted police commissioner Daniel Levy's office on the eve of the election to complain about activists from the Arab-led United Arab List, known as Raam.

Channel 12 also reported that Mr Norden told police the activists allegedly planned to pay voters to support Raam, directing investigators to a source who claimed to have evidence against them. The Haaretz newspaper identified the source as a former employee in Mr Netanyahu's office, considered close to Yossi Shelley, the office's former director general.

Three activists were subsequently arrested in dawn raids in southern Israel, with about 14 officers searching their homes without warrants, according to the programme.

They were suspected of paying Arab-Israeli voters to support Raam, but the investigation produced no charges. One of the men, Dr Saef Abu Reash, was held for six days before being released unconditionally.

Wiretap allegation

The programme also reported that the Shin Bet chief, Mr Zini, had sought permission to wiretap five Arab Israeli legislators and have Arab politicians arrested over suspected foreign interference in the election. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara rejected the requests, according to the report.

Mr Netanyahu's office denied wrongdoing, saying Mr Norden had received information about suspected criminal activity and acted appropriately by passing it to police. It said claims of further involvement by the chief of staff were false.

In response to Mr Eisenkot's allegations, Mr Netanyahu accused the former army chief of incitement.

“While the Prime Minister is extending a hand towards unity, Eisenkot and his colleagues issue daily inflammatory statements in poisonous language,” said a statement posted on his X account.

The dispute comes after representatives of Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party met supporters of Mr Eisenkot on Sunday in talks described in a joint statement as taking place in a “businesslike atmosphere”. The parties said dialogue would continue.

Mr Netanyahu has been pressing for a national unity government, arguing that Israel faces immense security challenges, particularly the unresolved conflict with Iran.

“Let us enter the room, without preconditions, set aside all our disagreements and all our boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel's security and future,” he said on Saturday.

Mr Eisenkot has maintained that Mr Netanyahu will have to step down, although he has suggested Likud could join a government under his leadership. He has also urged Mr Netanyahu not to launch military action against Iran unless Israel faces an “immediate threat”.

The election left neither bloc with a clear route to a majority in the 120-seat Knesset. Mr Eisenkot's alliance secured 48 seats against 53 for Mr Netanyahu's bloc, while Arab-led parties won a record 19 seats.

Although their support could give Mr Eisenkot a parliamentary majority, such an arrangement remains politically contentious. Former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, a key figure in his camp, has ruled out supporting a government reliant on the Arab parties.

A rotation agreement splitting a four-year term between the two leaders has also been discussed, recalling a 2021 arrangement between Mr Netanyahu's rivals, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid. That government lasted just 18 months before Mr Netanyahu returned to power.