Israeli opposition scrambles to oust Netanyahu after crucial meeting

Israel’s opposition parties called for a “national emergency government” on Tuesday as they held high-stakes talks on wresting power from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Former army general Gadi Eisenkot and other “change bloc” leaders met for about an hour in Herzliya, Israeli media said, as they try to unite their disparate parties while Mr Netanyahu questions the legitimacy of last week's election.

At the end of the meeting, the bloc released a joint statement saying its leaders “are united and will act immediately” to replace Mr Netanyahu's government. They said their aim is to set up a “national emergency government and put the clear parliamentary majority in the Knesset to work”.

The push comes a day before President Isaac Herzog begins meeting factions in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, to discuss who should be given the first opportunity to form a government. The chosen candidate then has 28 days to try, with the option of a 14-day extension. If they fail, Mr Herzog nominates a second choice, who has another 28 days.

Neither Mr Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc nor the Eisenkot camp has a majority. All eyes are on whether the opposition will team up with Israel’s Arab-majority parties. That would be enough for a majority but many politicians in an increasingly right-wing Israel are unwilling to work with them. Israel's Arab minority turned out in large numbers at the election and its parties won a record 19 seats.

The change bloc parties said Mr Eisenkot should be given the first chance to form a government, “with the aim of forming one as quickly as possible and preventing Israel from being dragged into another election”.

Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, nor his main rival Gadi Eisenkot won a majority last week's election. AFP Show caption: Neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, nor his mai…

If the coalition talks fail, Israel will have to hold an early second election, an option the President and many politicians are keen to avoid.

The opposition bloc won 48 seats. Mr Netanyahu's bloc won 53, down from 64 seats in 2022. Mr Netanyahu's Likud party remained the strongest individual force with 27 seats. A total of 61 seats are required for a majority to form a government.

Foul play claims

Opposition leaders also discussed “dangerous and unhinged” efforts by Mr Netanyahu and the Likud party to discredit the election results, the statement said.

Likud has said the elections were “stolen”, alleging foul play by Arab parties, although no evidence has been made public. On Monday, the party tried to delay the announcement of official results, which are due to be presented to Mr Herzog before he begins consultations on Wednesday.

Israel’s Central Elections Committee said the elections were “conducted properly” and the results “reflect the will of the voters”.

There are also fears a new round of fighting with Iran might delay the process by which a new government is formed, potentially helping Mr Netanyahu if he stays in power for months until new elections are held.

Speaking at the end of Tuesday’s meeting, former prime minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the B’Yachad party, called for his political allies to “act with great urgency”.

“As quickly as possible, we will take the Knesset leadership, take the mandate to form a government and act as fast as possible to establish a Zionist correction government … and start fixing the state,” Mr Bennett said.

Arab candidate Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List at party headquarters on election night. Reuters Show caption: Arab candidate Yousef Jabareen of the Joint List at party he…

The leader of the left-wing party Democrats, Yair Golan, called for partnership with the Arab parties after a meeting with the head of the Arab Joint List. “In the meeting, we discussed co-ordination between the factions to realise the parliamentary majority and replace the Netanyahu, Ben-Gvir and Smotrich government,” said Mr Golan, referring to far-right members of the Prime Minister's cabinet.

“We, The Democrats, will continue to be committed to restoring security to the streets and ensuring prosperity and equality for the Arab public,” he added. Mr Golan referred to a devastating violent crime wave that has swept through Israel’s Arab communities during Mr Netanyahu's current term.

However, right-wing opposition leader Avigdor Lieberman of the Yisrael Beiteinu party continues to insist “a stable government” can be formed without Arab parties, throwing into doubt the ability of the opposition to form a government in the weeks ahead.

“In the current political situation, there is enough room to manoeuvre, and with proper navigation, a functioning and stable government can quickly be established without [Arab-majority] Ra’am and the Joint List,” Mr Lieberman posted on X.