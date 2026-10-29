Qatar denies 'ridiculous' accusations after Netanyahu casts doubt on validity of Arab vote

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his allies are casting doubt on the validity of record Arab-Israeli voter turnout during Tuesday’s polls, fuelled by the Central Elections Committee asking for reports of foreign interference to be investigated.

Committee chairman Noam Sohlberg asked the Shin Bet security agency to look into “serious suspicions” of “hostile” foreign interference in the elections, including accusations of Qatari money funding Arab parties. The elections are considered by many to be the most pivotal in the deeply divided country’s history and have so far indicated a stalemate.

At the time of the election, Shin Bet chief David Zini did not raise the prospect of any wrongdoing. “Voter turnout is high, and we can confidently tell the citizens of Israel that the elections are being monitored and conducted in a proper and inspiring manner,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu and his coalition allies were nonetheless quick to claim that the elections were being “stolen” after polls opened, as signs mounted that Arab voter turnout was much higher than usual.

His language was criticised by many in the opposition, who said that casting doubt over a high turnout undermined Israel’s claim to be a democracy.

Arab parties are bitterly opposed to Mr Netanyahu and his coalition. The community has suffered from a devastating wave of violent crime, home demolitions and racist incitement during the past four years of his tenure.

Police sources told Israeli outlet Haaretz early on Thursday that there were no indications of fraud in the election and that the accusations were “spin”. Police later issued a statement saying any suspicion of foul play would be “investigated thoroughly and impartially”.

“We are done apologising and defending ourselves against vile lies and baseless accusations,” said Arab parties in a joint statement. “This is a co-ordinated campaign, funded by elements within the Likud [Mr Netanyahu’s party], which began many months ago with the goal of undermining the election results and damaging their legitimacy.”

Head of the mostly Arab Joint List alliance Yousef Jabareen, centre, celebrates with supporters as the first exit polls are announced in Nazareth. EPA Show caption: Head of the mostly Arab Joint List alliance Yousef Jabareen,…

Qatar denied allegations that it had interfered in Israel's elections, accusing Israeli politicians and media figures of launching a disinformation campaign to draw Doha into domestic political disputes.

“We categorically deny allegations that Qatar has interfered in Israeli elections or funded any activities intended to influence their outcome,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al Ansari said in a statement posted on X.

Mr Al Ansari said Qatar had been accused of funding or influencing Mr Netanyahu, Israel's political left and, in the latest allegations, Arab voters. “If these claims were to be believed, Qatar would apparently own all of Israel,” he said, describing the accusations as “ridiculous and dangerous in equal measure”.

Arab politicians denounced the reports as attempts to discredit the success of their parties in the elections. Two Arab parties are set to receive 19 seats, with more than 93 per cent of the votes counted.

“Netanyahu and his partners are dangerous people who are constructing a narrative to justify refusing to accept the results of one of the most decisive elections this country has seen in decades,” Balad chairman Sami Abu Shehadeh said.

The Likud party said there was an attempted “Islamisation of Israel” under way and called on Jewish opposition parties not to co-operate with Arab politicians. Close political ally Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister in charge of Israel’s police, said the heads of Arab parties “suspected of involvement in Qatari money” should be arrested.

The Jewish opposition teaming up with Arab parties would give Mr Netanyahu’s opponents a majority to form a government. Many opposition parties have already ruled out working with Arabs, who make up about 20 per cent of Israel’s population.

“Israel must do everything in its power to safeguard the integrity of the elections against any attempt at interference, spin or manipulation, and thoroughly investigate every complaint,” said opposition bloc leader Gadi Eisenkot.

“At the same time, political actors must not be allowed to exploit the situation to influence the date of the swearing-in of the 26th Knesset.”

“This is a sensitive moment.” Israeli President Isaac Herzog said. “The integrity of our elections is a supreme democratic value. The evidence and the allegations must be fully investigated, and those responsible must be arrested and held accountable according to the full extent of the law.”

Yair Golan, leader of the left-wing Democrats party, the only Jewish party in the opposition in favour of working with Arab parties, accused Mr Netanyahu of trying to undermine election results. “Netanyahu suffered a crushing democratic defeat,” Mr Golan said on X. “The public fired him, and he refuses to accept the verdict of the voters.”