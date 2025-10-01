Fear in Israel as 'messianic' David Zini becomes Israeli intelligence chief

While the government of Israel makes global headlines, its new security chief David Zini is little known abroad.

On Tuesday, Israel’s cabinet unanimously approved Mr Zini's appointment to lead the Shin Bet, its domestic intelligence agency. He is scheduled to take up the role on October 5, two days before the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks which led to the Israel-Gaza War.

The attack is widely viewed as the biggest intelligence failure in the Shin Bet’s and perhaps Israel's history.

Military career man Mr Zini's supporters describe him as ready to rebuild the agency and its reputation after the humiliation – a highly competent and experienced leader who can respond to tough moments for Israel’s security.

Critics say he is a dangerous, messianic extremist who could use the agency’s power to undermine democracy. The appointment follows the dismissal of his predecessor, Ronen Bar, which many opponents of the government said was illegal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised David Zini, the new Shin Bet chief. Reuters

Following the announcement, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised Mr Zini's “critical thinking” and said that “the reality after October 7 requires a new Shin Bet chief who comes from outside the ranks of the organisation”.

Critics of Mr Netanyahu accuse him of not taking responsibility for the 1,200 deaths and dozens of hostages taken on his watch. Instead, the Prime Minister shifted blame to the intelligence and defence establishment, whose leading figures have resigned.

Despite Mr Zini's impressive record as a low- and medium-ranked military officer, national leadership is not high on his resume “because his nationalist temperament and extremism were well known to everyone”, an army source told Israeli news outlet Haaretz.

It also reported that Mr Netanyahu had ruled Mr Zini out of the running for defence minister because he was “messianic”.

In recent years, there has been growing anxiety among Israeli liberals over the country’s move to the right, in particular the religious right, and the effect that it is having on the country’s institutions, especially when security is concerned.

Those fears intensified when Israel’s current coalition came to power in December 2022. It contains many extreme right-wing ministers, some of who have records for crimes that years ago would have been deemed by opponents as extremist and deserving of long imprisonment.

Mr Zini’s appointment is viewed as part of this trend. There were objections submitted by former Shin Bet officials, some high ranking, during his appointment process over how he would approach the job, in particular the relationship between the agency and the Prime Minister.

In a September article headlined “Israel has seen extremists in high office. But nothing like Netanyahu’s Shin Bet pick,” Haaretz described the Zini appointment as the Prime Minister's “most frightening” one yet.

The article highlighted Mr Zini’s comments including that “the [Israeli] judicial system is a dictatorship that controls the entire country” and that Shin Bet chiefs “are first and foremost subordinate to the Prime Minister”. It also quoted him on religious matters, including “Messianism is not a dirty word.”

Mr Netanyahu faced accusations from Mr Bar that he asked the agency to act in an anti-democratic manner and to promote the Prime Minister's political interests. These instances were reported to include repression of anti-government protests and keeping Mr Netanyahu out of court when called to testify in his trial for corruption.

Ronen Bar, centre, former director of the Shin Bet, found himself a target of the far-right in Israeli politics and the establishment surrounding Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. EPA

Opposition to Mr Zini’s appointment has been strong enough to prompt one left wing Zionist politician, Yair Golan of the Democrats, to say he would remove Mr Zini from power. That is a significant pledge in a country that is obsessed with its intelligence services and national unity, particularly in time of war.

In response, fellow opposition politician Benny Gantz told Mr Golan: “Yair, like you, I also have very harsh criticism of Zini’s appointment process. But from the moment he is chosen, he will be the head of the Shin Bet.”

Company profile Name: Tratok Portal Founded: 2017 Based: UAE Sector: Travel & tourism Size: 36 employees Funding: Privately funded

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab