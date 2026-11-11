Eisenkot says Israel should not return to war for now

Israel should not return to war in the coming weeks unless it comes under "immediate threat", prime ministerial possible Gadi Eisenkot has said.

Amid tricky coalition talks in Israel, Mr Eisenkot said current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should avoid "dangerous moves that can wait until a new government".

He warned of a "constitutional conflict" if Mr Netanyahu orders troops into battle, in what would be seen by many as a ploy to stay in power. His appeal comes as US President Donald Trump considers resuming strikes on Iran.

Mr Netanyahu remains in office after an indecisive October election in Israel, in which neither his right-wing bloc or Mr Eisenkot's opposition won a majority. Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday gave Mr Eisenkot 28 days to try to form a governing coalition, with the possibility of extending it to 42 days.

If he fails, Mr Netanyahu could be given a chance instead. Reports suggest he is keen to resume strikes on Iran, possibly allowing him to form a unity government and maintain his grip on power.

Mr Eisenkot, a former head of the Israeli army, said there were "deeply troubling reports" about "extraneous considerations" being factored into the country's security policy.

Addressing Mr Netanyahu, he said: "Deploying the security forces without a direct and immediate threat that brooks no delay could have devastating consequences for Israeli democracy and citizens’ trust in the institutions of government."

Mr Netanyahu responded by saying it was irresponsible to discuss sensitive security issues in public.

Decisions by Mr Netanyahu were "made solely for security reasons and in full co-ordination with the security establishment", Israeli media quoted his office as saying.

But Mr Eisenkot claimed he had requested operational updates "as is customary" but had been refused. "I will not allow even a millimetre’s deviation from security considerations," he said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office during coalition talks. Bloomberg Show caption: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains in office …

Israel's new parliament assembled for the first time on Tuesday. Mr Eisenkot and his fellow opposition leaders announced a first agreement on filling posts in the Knesset, but a full coalition deal is likely to be trickier.

The Eisenkot camp has 48 out of 120 seats. To reach a majority it would either need support from Arab parties, which would be contentious in Israel, or from defectors from Mr Netanyahu's camp.

Few expect major changes in Israeli foreign policy under any new leader, as most candidates favour a hard line on Iran and reject Palestinian statehood. Still, Mr Eisenkot has called for repairing Israel's standing in the world and investigating security failures under Mr Netanyahu's leadership.

Mr Netanyahu has repeatedly claimed since election day that the vote was “stolen” by Israeli Arabs. While investigations into alleged misconduct are continuing, Israeli officials have said that none of it would have been enough to alter the result.