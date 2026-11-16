Head of Israel's Arab list elected deputy speaker of Knesset

Ahmed Tibi has been elected deputy speaker of Israel's parliament, after parties representing the country's minority Arab community made significant gains in last month's election.

Mr Tibi is chairman of the Joint List of Arab parties, which could play a key role in forming Israel's next government. The Joint List and the Ra'am party won a combined 19 seats at the election after Arab turnout soared.

The election of Mr Tibi, who also leads the Ta’al Party, is part of a post-election carve-up of Knesset posts. Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, was appointed chairman of the Knesset’s foreign affairs and defence committee.

Mr Lieberman said he planned to summon the heads of the Israeli military, the Mossad intelligence agency and the Shin Bet security service, as well as the police commissioner, before the committee.

“There are far too many gaps between the police and the Shin Bet—unreasonable and illogical gaps,” Mr Lieberman said in a post on X. He added that the committee would also examine alleged foreign interference, including attempts to influence elections.

Mr Lieberman said the committee would also focus on military service and work on what he described as a fair conscription law.

Israel's parliament was sworn in last week without a government after, after a closely fought general election stripped Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ​of his parliamentary majority but left his main rivals with no clear path to power.

MPs elected in the October 27 vote have their oaths of officeoffice as Gadi Eisenkot, a former general, seeks to forge a coalition after Israel's President Isaac Herzog tasked him with forming a government.

Mr Eisenkot and his allies also lack a majority, and he has yet to strike deals with parties that could bring him to power. ⁠Mr Tibi's Joint List has thrown its support behind Mr Eisenkot, but any deal would be highly sensitive in Israel and risk alienating other coalition partners.

The stalemate has raised concerns that the new parliament's term could be extremely short if Mr Eisenkot and Mr Netanyahu both fail ​to form coalitions, with ⁠another round of elections potentially following.

If Mr Eisenkot fails to form a government in a designated 28-day window, Mr Herzog will probably give Mr Netanyahu ​the opportunity to form a coalition. If Mr Netanyahu fails, another candidate can try, and if that person also fails, a new round of elections will be called.