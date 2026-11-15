Netanyahu opens talks with rivals in bid to cling to power

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's party opened talks with its main rivals on Sunday as he pushes for a "unity government" to keep him in power after last month's election.

Members of Mr Netanyahu's Likud party met supporters of former army general Gadi Eisenkot on Sunday. In a brief joint statement they said the talks took place in a "businesslike atmosphere" and that dialogue between the parties will continue.

Mr Eisenkot was given the first chance to form a government by President Isaac Herzog. Neither his nor Mr Netanyahu's blocs won a clear path to a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

With all eyes on whether Mr Eisenkot can involve Israel's Arab parties without alienating his own bloc, Mr Netanyahu has sensed a chance to extend his tenure by talking up the threat from Iran.

"Gadi, instead of trying to establish a shaky and dangerous government that will be unable to meet, even in part, the immense security and national challenges before us, let us do what is called for," Mr Netanyahu said on Saturday.

He called for a national unity government that could face down the threat from Iran. "Let us enter the room, without preconditions, set aside all our disagreements and all our boycotts, and reach agreements for Israel’s security and future," he said.

Mr Eisenkot maintains that Mr Netanyahu is an "outgoing prime minister" but suggested Likud could join a government under Mr Eisenkot's leadership. Likud has more seats than the former army chief's Yashar party, but the Eisenkot camp is larger once allied parties are considered.

The pro-Eisenkot parties would have a majority if Arab parties, who won a record 19 seats, agreed to support them. However, any such deal would be highly sensitive in Israel and one key figure in the Eisenkot camp, former defence minister Avigdor Lieberman, has said he would not support it.

With the Iran war unresolved, Mr Eisenkot has urged Mr Netanyahu not to embark on military action unless there is an "immediate threat" to Israel. After claiming he was shunned from security briefings, the two men met to discuss the military situation late last week.

The idea of a rotation in which Mr Netanyahu and Mr Eisenkot split a four-year term between them has also been discussed in the media. There is some precedent for such arrangements, including a 2021 deal in which Netanyahu rivals Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid agreed to a handover.

Their coalition lasted only 18 months before Mr Netanyahu returned to power.