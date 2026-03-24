Missiles may test a nation’s defences but they cannot destroy a successful idea

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As Iran continues to launch drones and ballistic missiles towards civilian areas of the UAE, many observers are asking the same question: how resilient is the Emirates in the face of such threats? For me, the answer is personal – because the story of the country’s fortitude is also, in many ways, part of my own journey.

My thoughts drift back to 2005 – the year I moved to Dubai. At the time, I had just been appointed editor-in-chief of the Arabic edition of Forbes. Professionally, it was an exciting opportunity. Personally, it marked something deeper: the beginning of a new life.

Like many of my generation who studied in the US or Europe, I returned to the region carrying ideas and aspirations shaped by open intellectual environments. Yet the broader social and intellectual climate in much of the region at that time often left limited space for such ambitions to flourish. For many of us, the UAE offered a different possibility.

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In the early 2000s, the country had already begun to emerge as a magnet for Arab professionals seeking a place where ambition could thrive. The appeal was not merely economic. What distinguished the UAE was its rare ability to reconcile modernity with cultural continuity. It did not demand that people abandon their traditions, but neither did it allow tradition to obstruct the future.

In the Emirates, one could work, innovate and build a life with a sense of security and freedom, so long as one respected the law and the privacy of others. A transparent legal framework, efficient institutions and expanding economic opportunity gradually transformed the country into one of the most attractive environments for global talent.

After two years at Forbes Arabia, I moved on to serve as chief executive of the Arab Strategy Forum and adviser at the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation. The forum functions as a regional think tank, analysing geopolitical and economic shifts across the Arab world and beyond. That experience gave me a closer look at the strategic thinking that has shaped Dubai’s remarkable rise.

In Dubai, a powerful sense of shared purpose permeates public life. Citizens and expatriates, the private sector and government institutions operate with a common understanding: the city’s success depends on collective effort. This spirit is particularly striking given that more than 90 per cent of Dubai’s population comes from outside the country, representing more than 180 nationalities. Yet integration occurs with remarkable speed.

But the UAE story is not simply one of skyscrapers, airlines and economic growth. It is also the story of a broader civilisational project grounded in coexistence, tolerance and openness to new ideas.

For decades, the Arab world has been burdened by rigid ideologies – nationalist, socialist and Islamist alike. Each promised renewal and progress. Too often, however, they produced stagnation, authoritarianism or conflict. The UAE chose a different path.

Quote The recent attacks have underscored a reality that many who live here already understand: a long-term vision, resilient institutions and a cohesive society form the real architecture of national strength

In 2011, it became one of the first countries in the region to publicly confront the Muslim Brotherhood and designate it as a terrorist organisation. While many governments preferred to accommodate or tactically exploit the movement, the Emirates viewed its ideology as incompatible with the stability and pluralism required for modern statehood.

Yet the Emirati response did not stop at security measures. The country invested heavily in intellectual and cultural initiatives designed to promote moderation and dialogue. These included institutions dedicated to interfaith co-operation, international conferences on tolerance and universities focused on the humanities. All emerged as part of a broader effort to counter extremism with ideas.

This approach has often drawn criticism, particularly because Islamist movements maintain strong networks in European media and on social platforms. But over time the UAE’s long-term strategy – stability paired with openness – has proven remarkably resilient.

My own story gradually became intertwined with that broader national trajectory. Over the years, I launched several business ventures and began hosting a weekly television programme in which I interview philosophers, writers and public intellectuals from around the world. I have also participated in numerous conferences focused on cultural dialogue and development.

The recent Iranian attacks have tested that sense of belonging. Over 15 days of missile and drone strikes, I witnessed first-hand the resilience of the country and its people. What became clear during those tense days was that the UAE’s strength lies not only in its advanced defence systems – impressive though they are – but also in the deeper foundations of its national model.

People visit Alserkal Avenue on the first day of the 2026 Eid Al Fitr holidays in Dubai. The current crisis revealed a striking level of trust and solidarity between the country’s leadership and its diverse population. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Out of this difficult moment, three lessons stand out. First, national strength is not built in moments of crisis but in years of foresight and investment. The UAE’s air defence capabilities are the product of long-term strategic planning, and when the test came, the system performed with notable efficiency.

Second, social cohesion is the first line of national defence. The crisis revealed a striking level of trust and solidarity between the country’s leadership and its diverse population of citizens and residents.

Third, strong states rely on strong institutions. Even under pressure, government bodies continued to function with professionalism and co-ordination, reflecting the maturity of the Emirati governance model.

Moments of danger often reveal the true character of nations. In the case of the Emirates, the recent attacks have underscored a reality that many who live here already understand: a long-term vision, resilient institutions and a cohesive society form the real architecture of national strength.

In times of major crises, it becomes easy for some to doubt the future. Rumours spread quickly and fears intensify. Yet I remain confident that the UAE will overcome this challenge, just as it overcame others, because it is built on genuine foundations of sound governance and strong institutions.

The UAE will remain an essential force for the region and the world — a rare beacon of stability, progress and pragmatic leadership in a landscape long shaped by ideological illusions and failing governments. Missiles may test a nation’s defences but they cannot easily shake the foundations of a successful idea.