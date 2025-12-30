Mutual flattery masks tension between Trump and Netanyahu

Ostensibly, the meeting between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a love fest. But whether the two men have really put this year’s tension behind them remains unclear.

Speaking to reporters at Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday, the two traded adulatory remarks. Wearing a dark suit and big red tie mirroring Mr Trump’s trademark outfit, Mr Netanyahu said the US President had won the Israel Prize, a high honour normally only bestowed on Israelis. Mr Trump returned the compliment by saying Israel might no longer exist had it not been for Mr Netanyahu’s wartime leadership.

“If you had a weak person, a stupid person – and there are plenty of both – you might not have Israel,” Mr Trump said.

But both men’s comments sounded flat, delivered more like lines from a script. Perhaps they were simply tired after sharing what Mr Netanyahu described as a very good lunch. More likely, they sounded unconvinced because their relationship remains marred by frequent disagreements this year, and their well-publicised tension will probably spill into 2026 at a critical time for the Middle East and as the residents of Gaza anxiously await what comes next.

Mr Netanyahu, who has had more face time with Mr Trump this year than any other leader, infuriated the President in September when Israel bombed Qatar, attacking members of Hamas but also killing a Qatari security officer. Mr Trump humiliatingly forced the Prime Minister to call Qatar to apologise, as well as commit to not undertaking future strikes.

Months later, the White House is now getting annoyed with Mr Netanyahu over the slow speed at which Israel is implementing the second phase of Mr Trump’s 20-point peace plan for Gaza. The next part of the ceasefire is supposed to see the rebuilding of a demilitarised Gaza under international supervision, the posting of an international peacekeeping force and normalising relations between Israel and the Arab world.

Mr Trump sought to play down any disconnection between the US and its ally, saying “Israel has lived up to the plan, 100 per cent”. He said he had no concerns about what Israel is doing in Gaza, and that Israel is helping Gazans “a lot”. He also said Hamas needed to disarm soon or face “horrible” consequences, suggesting that many nations, including several outside the Middle East, are prepared to “wipe out” the militant group.

That all surely should have been music to Mr Netanyahu’s ears, but Mr Trump dodged other questions on the Palestinian enclave. On the topic of the West Bank, where Israeli settlers frequently attack Palestinians with impunity, Mr Trump hinted at continued pressure on the Israeli government. Far-right parts of the government are pushing for Israel to fully annex the West Bank, something Mr Trump strongly opposes.

“I wouldn’t say we agree on the West Bank 100 per cent. But we will come to a conclusion on the West Bank,” Mr Trump said, adding that Mr Netanyahu “will do the right thing”.

He sounded similarly confident on Iran, saying he hoped reports that Tehran is seeking to build up its missile capabilities and resume its nuclear programme were not true.

“Because if they are, we’re going to have no choice but very quickly to eradicate that build-up,” he said.

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Reuters

Another area of disagreement between Israel and the US has been Syria, where Mr Trump is fully supporting President Ahmad Al Shara, while Israel has taken a much more hard-line approach to countering perceived threats from Damascus and conducted hundreds of air strikes.

“I’m sure that Israel and [Mr Al Shara] will get along. I will try and make it so that they do get along. I think they will,” Mr Trump said.

Watching the two men at their media conference, it seemed clear that Mr Trump holds much more sway over the Israeli Prime Minister than did former president Joe Biden, who often appeared like a supplicant junior partner in bilateral ties.

So, despite the apparent bonhomie and mutual flattery, behind-the-scenes disagreements may persist next year as Mr Trump privately harangues Mr Netanyahu to move forward with the Gaza peace deal on which the Israeli politician is only lukewarm.

