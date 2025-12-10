Why the polio eradication pledge in Abu Dhabi should fill us all with optimism

At a moment when the world confronts complex health and development challenges, shrinking fiscal space and concurrent humanitarian crises, decisive leadership often emerges from places willing to think differently, collaborate boldly and act with conviction.

This week in Abu Dhabi, as global partners came together during Abu Dhabi Finance Week for the Global Polio Eradication Initiative – or GPEI – pledge and for the first-ever Goalkeepers event to be held in the Middle East, the UAE demonstrated once again what purposeful convening can achieve. These gatherings were far more than events; they were signals that conversations shaping humanity’s shared future cannot be confined to one hemisphere, one region or one worldview.

Abu Dhabi has steadily built a reputation as a place where ambitious ideas meet practical action. The GPEI pledge of $1.2 billion reaffirmed that the UAE is not just a supporter of global health, but a strategic partner that mobilises others towards collective progress. By welcoming philanthropies, governments, innovators and multilateral partners, the UAE created a platform where consensus and commitment could accelerate the final stages of polio eradication.

The capital’s role as a convener stems from a unique blend of vision, openness and leadership. It is precisely this environment that allows global actors to exchange diverse perspectives, bridge differences and build trust – something many may find lacking in today’s geopolitical environment. When Abu Dhabi brings the world together, it does so with purpose and visible impact.

Bill Gates on health, AI and shaping his legacy 18:20

Hosting the first Goalkeepers event in the Middle East, held in partnership with the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity and the Gates Foundation, underscores the UAE’s role as a connector between regions, sectors and ideologies. The message was unmistakable: the future of development requires voices from around the globe, including those from rapidly transforming regions like ours.

Technology is no longer a supporting actor in global health – it is the main stage. From AI-driven disease surveillance to drone-enabled vaccine delivery, tech-powered solutions are transforming how we reach communities and implement programmes on the ground. Abu Dhabi’s leadership lies in creating ecosystems where these innovations can scale rapidly, bridging the gap between ambition and measurable impact.

The GPEI pledge and Goalkeepers event in Abu Dhabi were not isolated moments. Together, they reflect a shift in how and where global challenges are being addressed. They highlight that the Middle East, and the UAE in particular, is not just a participant in global health and development conversations, but a leader shaping them.

At a time when geopolitical divides threaten collective progress – which we are already seeing in the projected increase in child mortality rates – the UAE’s example is both timely and necessary. It reminds us that global health is a shared responsibility that affects economic and geopolitical stability, that solutions emerge from any region, and that true progress demands that all voices have a seat at the table.

As we move into this next chapter, I am optimistic. Optimistic because the UAE continues to invest in partnerships that transcend borders and business as usual. Optimistic because technology and innovation are no longer optional – they are essential drivers of progress. By harnessing data, digital platforms and emerging technologies, we can ensure that health interventions are faster, smarter and more inclusive, reaching those who need them most.

