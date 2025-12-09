Bill Gates and UAE Minister warn 200,000 young lives at risk without urgent action

Urgent action is required if the lives of 200,000 children are to be saved, an Abu Dhabi summit featuring Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has heard.

Mr Gates was in conversation with Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, at the Goalkeepers Abu Dhabi event, organised by the Gates Foundation and the Mohamed bin Zayed Foundation for Humanity, at Manarat Al Saadiyat on Monday evening.

Mr Gates and Ms Al Hashimy warned that the world is at risk of reversing decades of progress in child survival – a theme echoed repeatedly throughout the evening.

Child mortality is projected to reach an estimated 4.8 million deaths by the end of the year, a rise of 200,000, the first time the number has increased this century, according to a new report by the Gates Foundation.

“This has to galvanise us,” said Ms Al Hashimy. “We can’t wait for root causes to be fixed before acting. We have to work on humanitarian, development and political tracks simultaneously.”

The humanitarian crisis facing the world was brought into sharp focus on Tuesday, with President Sheikh Mohamed directing the UAE to commit $550 million to support an appeal from the UN to provide aid to those in need.

The goal of the UN’s Global Humanitarian Overview (GHO) is to raise $33 billion in 2026 to support close to 135 million people across 23 humanitarian operations worldwide, including programmes supporting refugees and migrants, the state news agency Wam reported.

It’s a pain which will never heal Eva Nangalo ,

midwife

Mr Gates said innovation – especially in maternal care, nutrition and AI-powered health tools – was essential to reversing the rise in child mortality.

“If I had one wish to solve one problem, it would be malnutrition,” he said. “A child in northern Nigeria is 40 times more likely to die than a child in a rich country … your brain and body don’t develop.”

He praised the UAE-backed Beginnings Fun, which mass-produces micronutrient supplements for pregnant women.

Despite the challenges, they also struck an optimistic note.

“The world has already shown what’s possible when it chooses to act,” Ms Al Hashimy said. Progress is still a choice, added Mr Gates.

The evening also shone a light on midwives working in areas where maternal and child mortality rates remain a serious problem, and show no signs of abating.

Call the midwives

Eva Nangalo told the audience in Abu Dhabi of the urgent need for action when it comes to reducing child mortality rates. Victor Besa / The National

On stage, Eva Nangalo from Uganda and Neha Mankani from Pakistan humanised the statistics with their stories of loss from their communities. Ms Nangalo, a midwife for 25 years, spoke about what has sustained her through some of the most painful moments imaginable.

“Most of the time, mothers come to us when they are in pain and sometimes even desperate … if you save a mother, it is a motivator for me, and it has kept me going for 25 years.” She spoke of the deep resource shortages people in her country face, and a recent tragedy that took place as a result.

“We’ve just lost a mother who needed blood, but we were out of stock out in our facility … By the time we came back, we had lost the mother.” Those memories of loss have never left her.

“I always remember the last eye contact of a mother who is dying … Sometimes they call my name when they’re dying. It’s a pain which will never heal,” she said.

Ms Mankani, the , detailed the accelerating effect of climate change on maternal and newborn health. Her clinic – a converted shop – serves three islands off Karachi.

Climate deaths

“Every summer, I see so many women come into my clinic with pregnancy loss related to excessive heat,” she said. “We’re seeing babies who are born too early or born sick because of environmental degradation or climate stressors.”

Floods routinely destroy clinics and homes. In response, her organisation launched a boat ambulance to transport pregnant women to the mainland.

Yet she still finds deep purpose in her work. “I love being a midwife … being part of this messiness of human life, of being so intertwined in these emotional journeys with people.”

She highlighted a petition to train one million more midwives worldwide and called for investment in tools, technology and support systems to empower them. “If we want those one million midwives … then that’s the support you need to give them,” she said.

Ms Nangalo agreed with her: “Reliable power supply, transportation fuel, good roads. We need all these to save the lives of mothers and babies.”

The Outsider Stephen King, Penguin

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20M3%20MACBOOK%20AIR%20(13%22) %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Apple%20M3%2C%208-core%20CPU%2C%20up%20to%2010-core%20CPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2013.6-inch%20Liquid%20Retina%2C%202560%20x%201664%2C%20224ppi%2C%20500%20nits%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20wide%20colour%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%208%2F16%2F24GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStorage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20256%2F512GB%20%2F%201%2F2TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Thunderbolt%203%2FUSB-4%20(2)%2C%203.5mm%20audio%2C%20Touch%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%206E%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2052.6Wh%20lithium-polymer%2C%20up%20to%2018%20hours%2C%20MagSafe%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECamera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201080p%20FaceTime%20HD%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EVideo%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Support%20for%20Apple%20ProRes%2C%20HDR%20with%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%20HDR10%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EAudio%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204-speaker%20system%2C%20wide%20stereo%2C%20support%20for%20Dolby%20Atmos%2C%20Spatial%20Audio%20and%20dynamic%20head%20tracking%20(with%20AirPods)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Midnight%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20grey%2C%20starlight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MacBook%20Air%2C%2030W%2F35W%20dual-port%2F70w%20power%20adapter%2C%20USB-C-to-MagSafe%20cable%2C%202%20Apple%20stickers%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh4%2C599%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tips for SMEs to cope Adapt your business model. Make changes that are future-proof to the new normal

Make sure you have an online presence

Open communication with suppliers, especially if they are international. Look for local suppliers to avoid delivery delays

Open communication with customers to see how they are coping and be flexible about extending terms, etc

Courtesy: Craig Moore, founder and CEO of Beehive, which provides term finance and working capital finance to SMEs. Only SMEs that have been trading for two years are eligible for funding from Beehive.

What is Diwali? The Hindu festival is at once a celebration of the autumn harvest and the triumph of good over evil, as outlined in the Ramayana. According to the Sanskrit epic, penned by the sage Valmiki, Diwali marks the time that the exiled king Rama – a mortal with superhuman powers – returned home to the city of Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman, after vanquishing the 10-headed demon Ravana and conquering his kingdom of Lanka. The people of Ayodhya are believed to have lit thousands of earthen lamps to illuminate the city and to guide the royal family home. In its current iteration, Diwali is celebrated with a puja to welcome the goodness of prosperity Lakshmi (an incarnation of Sita) into the home, which is decorated with diyas (oil lamps) or fairy lights and rangoli designs with coloured powder. Fireworks light up the sky in some parts of the word, and sweetmeats are made (or bought) by most households. It is customary to get new clothes stitched, and visit friends and family to exchange gifts and greetings.

Tomb%20Raider%20I%E2%80%93III%20Remastered %3Cp%3EDeveloper%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EPublisher%3A%20Aspyr%0D%3Cbr%3EConsole%3A%20Nintendo%20Switch%2C%20PlayStation%204%26amp%3B5%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

Results: CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off 1. Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds 2. Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09 3. Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42 4. Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63 5. Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

BEACH SOCCER WORLD CUP Group A Paraguay

Japan

Switzerland

USA Group B Uruguay

Mexico

Italy

Tahiti Group C Belarus

UAE

Senegal

Russia Group D Brazil

Oman

Portugal

Nigeria

RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP FIXTURES September 30

South Africa v Australia

Argentina v New Zealand October 7

South Africa v New Zealand

Argentina v Australia

How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6? Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032 Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905 Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560 Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728 Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488 The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170 Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269 *Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

The specs: 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV Price, base: Dh138,000 (estimate)

Engine: 60kWh battery

Transmission: Single-speed Electronic Precision Shift

Power: 204hp

Torque: 360Nm

​​​​​​​Range: 520km (claimed)

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

You might also like In Beirut, a rescued pelican becomes symbol of hope in crisis-stricken Lebanon

MATCH INFO Manchester United 2 (Heaton (og) 42', Lindelof 64') Aston Villa 2 (Grealish 11', Mings 66')

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The%C2%A0specs%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo%20permanent%20magnet%20synchronous%20motors%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Etwo-speed%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E625hp%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E850Nm%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERange%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E456km%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Efrom%20Dh737%2C480%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3Enow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A