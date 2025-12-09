The future of work is here and for many, the boss is an algorithm

Ahmed starts his day at 6:30 am in Abu Dhabi, but he no longer waits for a call from a supervisor. Instead, a notification on his phone tells him exactly where to go, which route to take and how many deliveries to expect before noon. There is no conversation, no negotiation, just a blinking map and a countdown timer. Like thousands of workers across the UAE, Ahmed doesn’t report to a human manager. His boss is an algorithm.

Every morning, a growing number of workers across the UAE begin their day by checking their phones. Instructions arrive instantly: where to go, which route to take, how long each task should take, and what to do next. For many, these directions come from a software.

The “future of work”, once a distant concept, has already become part of daily life. Across sectors such as transportation, logistics, retail, health care, and customer service sectors, digital systems and artificial intelligence are increasingly involved in planning and co-ordinating work thus reshaping the way businesses operate and how people experience their jobs.

Algorithmic management – the use of software and AI to assign tasks, monitor performance, and make operational decisions – is no longer limited to a few industries. From drivers and delivery workers using mobility and logistics platforms, to warehouse and call centre staff following digital schedules, many daily work routines are now co-ordinated by technology.

Technology works best when complemented by human judgment

Such systems have advantages. They can optimise routes, reduce delays, ensure consistency and help companies better match supply and demand. For workers, they can make scheduling more predictable and create opportunities to access flexible work. For companies, they enable large-scale co-ordination at unprecedented speed.

Yet, the increasing role of algorithms also raises new questions. Unlike human managers, software cannot fully understand context or personal circumstances. If a driver faces unexpected traffic, or a caregiver has an emergency at home, a digital system may not adjust expectations in real time.

Many workers also find these systems hard to understand. They may not know why they receive more or fewer assignments on a given day, how their performance is being measured, or why a task was reassigned. This lack of transparency can make the workplace feel less predictable and more impersonal.

Importantly, algorithms are only as fair as the data and rules they are built on. International research has shown that automated systems can sometimes replicate human biases found in historical data. This is why many experts stress the need for transparent, well-governed systems that balance technological innovation with fairness.

The UAE is a leader in the adoption of smart technologies and artificial intelligence, with national strategies positioning the country as a frontrunner in this field. As this transformation accelerates, the way work is managed will continue to evolve.

This creates a unique opportunity: to ensure that algorithmic management is implemented in ways that benefit both businesses and people.

But this requires transparency, accountability, and humans to oversee processes.

Workers should have clear information about how digital systems operate, how performance is measured, and what data is collected.

There should be accessible ways to raise concerns or provide feedback when automated decisions affect people’s work.

Technology works best when complemented by human judgment, especially in cases that require flexibility or understanding of personal context.

Around the world, cities and governments are beginning to explore policies that balance technological efficiency with human dignity. As the UAE continues to invest in smart infrastructure and AI-driven services, it has an opportunity to become a global model for how algorithmic management can be used responsibly.

This is not about slowing innovation as much as it is about ensuring that innovation works for everyone. Technology can help businesses thrive, make cities more efficient, and create new opportunities for workers. But it should also leave room for the human element: flexibility, context and dignity.

The algorithm may increasingly shape how work is organised. But how it does so and whether it helps productivity and people’s well-being is a choice made collectively.

As the UAE advances towards the goals of UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031, the choices made today will define how society works, more than merely how technology operates.

By embedding transparency, accountability, and human dignity into algorithmic systems, the nation can lead the world in building a future of work that is efficient, fair and humane.

This is a chance for the UAE to set a global benchmark where innovation and human values advance together.

